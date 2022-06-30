Jordan Palin

Palin (18) was a big success story in Panthers’ charge to the league title last season, coming up with a host of crucial rides en route to the Grand Final, and then he starred both home and away in the decider against Belle Vue Aces.

But as has happened so often in the past, the second season has proved to be tougher, and Palin had a spell out of the side recently which was partially a move to take him out of the firing line.

He returned last week with a most encouraging display in the home win over Ipswich, winning Heat 2 in fine style, but then failed to trouble the scorers in the 53-37 defeat at Monmore Green on Monday.

Lyon said: “Jordan has always struggled at Wolverhampton to be fair, but we’ve brought him back in and we’re trying to get his confidence back up.

“He’s got another home meeting next week, and then another one of his more difficult tracks in King’s Lynn for the Pairs.

“But he’s got to master these sorts of tracks and I’m sure given time he will do that – it just wasn’t to be on Monday.

“I was pleased with him last week as he rode really well, and particularly so in Heats 2 and 4.

“We’ve got a bit of competition down at the bottom end with Jordan Jenkins as well, which is great, that’s what they need, and hopefully they can both contribute to some more success.”Panthers will check on both injury victims Michael Palm Toft and Scott Nicholls ahead of next Monday’s (July 4, 7.30pm) crunch local derby at home to King’s Lynn – where the losers will find themselves adrift at the bottom.

Nicholls is expected to return after the knock to the head he took in last Monday’s crash during the meeting against Ipswich at the Showground, whilst Palm Toft is taking things daily as he recovers from a shoulder injury sustained while riding for his Championship side Plymouth last week. And the possibility of team changes, heavily rumoured when Panthers went on a succession of defeats in the first month of the league season, now appears to be on the back burner.

Panthers employed a guest in Richie Worrall and rider replacement for their injured absentees at Wolverhampton.

Lyon added: “The problem is there isn’t anybody around that’s able or willing, or wants to come over.

“So we have to run with what we’ve got, and get the best out of these boys – and to be fair, they won the league last year.

“Although this league is now more competitive, we should be able to compete, and we haven’t given up hope yet.”