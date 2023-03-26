Panthers number one Nicki Pedersen is expecting a speedway classic when Panthers host Ipswich on Monday. Photo: David Lowndes.

The new-look Crendon Panthers take on a similarly high-profile Witches side with both teams eager to open their account in the Premiership.

And with last Thursday’s scheduled meeting at Foxhall having fallen victim to the weather, Monday evening is the first opportunity to see World superstars Nicki Pedersen and Emil Sayfutdinov back in British racing for the first time since 2011.

Three times World Champion Pedersen lines up at No.1 for the Panthers, and has clearly stated his determination to play his part in a challenge for silverware this season – and the very first race of the season will see him go up against 2017 World Champion Jason Doyle.

And Heat 13 is a truly mouth-watering prospect with Pedersen and Niels-Kristian Iversen set to lock horns with Doyle and Sayfutdinov.

The Russian racer has made one previous Showground appearance, that coming in August 2011 when he was racing for Coventry and piled up 15 points from six rides, winning his final four outings.

Two riders make their full debuts for the Panthers, with Aussie Ben Cook starting at reserve whilst Richie Worrall takes the No.3 berth, having impressed in Saturday’s Ben Fund Bonanza at King’s Lynn when he won his first four rides and eventually finished just off the rostrum in fourth place.

That meeting was won by Witches skipper Danny King, underlining the top-end strength likely to be present in the visitors’ ranks on Monday.

Pedersen said: “I’m already feeling a good atmosphere within the team. We’re here to help each other, and if we do that the team spirit is going to be great.“It’s going to be a big one against Ipswich with Doyle and Sayfutdinov - it’s early days, early season, but we’ve got to be as best-prepared as possible and then we’ll take it from there.

“What a race Heat 13 looks, I hope the fans don’t want to miss that because it’s going to be a cracking one!”Gates open at 6pm, with the meeting start time 7.30pm. Supporters are asked to arrive a little earlier than usual if possible, with a big crowd expected. Any remaining season tickets can also be collected.

PETERBOROUGH: Nicki Pedersen, Hans Andersen, Richie Worrall, Benjamin Basso, Niels-Kristian Iversen, Ben Cook, Jordan Jenkins.

