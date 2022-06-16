Masters B Championship Coxless Four - Chris Elder, Jonathon Ibbott, Damen Sanderson (RAF) and Ro Knighton.

Ian Palmer joined Dave Smith from Leicester Rowing club to compete in the Masters C Championship doubles event.

They had no trouble securing a gold medal position as they won their race by 20 seconds ahead of Commercial Rowing Club (Dublin).

There was also ‘golden glory’ for Chris Elder, Damen Sanderson (RAF), Ro Knighton and Jonathon Ibbott in the Masters B Championship Coxless Fours event.

They won their final by just a boat length ahead of Maidenhead Rowing club in second.

Elder and Sanderson also picked up a gold medal each in the Masters A Championship pairs.

The last of the medals came from Kate Read who won silver in the Women’s Masters B championship singles event.

She finished 4 seconds ahead of Exeter Rowing club in third position.

The Peterborough/RAF composite Masters E Eight of Al Ryder, Jamie Davis (RAF), Steve Tuck, Graham Barks, Chris Merrill (RAF), Jaish Mahon, Jack Ward, Keith Blackman and cox Ericha Knowles-Pardoe did well in their final, placing 5th with only 3 seconds separating them from the top 3.