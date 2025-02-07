Perfect 10 for the talented teenagers of Peterborough Roller Hockey Club

Vice-captain Olivia Hillam (white) in action for Peterborough Roller Hockey Club

​Peterborough Roller Hockey Club Under 15s are on course to win an Eastern Counties League title.

​The city teenagers made it a perfect 10 wins from 10 games for the season with victories against two Soham sides and Ely & Chesterton United (ECU).

The latter 5-2 win was a crucial one as ECU were regarded as one of Peterborough’s main rivals for top spot.

Peterborough have scored 90 goals in their 10 games and conceded just six for a massive goal difference of +84.

Captain Ethan Chan in action for Peterborough Roller Hockey Club.

They also beat Soham Light Blues 5-0 and Sohan Dark Blues 7-1 in their latest round of matches.

Peterborough now have one more set of four fixtures to play at Letchworth on May 3 before they can be crowned champions.

The team are no strangers to success or to big matches as they qualified to play in their sport’s equivalent of the Champions League towards the end of last year.

They beat a French team and English rivals Herne Bay and drew with opposition from Switzerland and finished in a creditable 13th place.

Eastern Counties

U15 Table

P’boro 10 10 0 0 90 6 30

K Lynn 11 8 0 3 69 28 24

ECU 9 7 0 2 66 14 21

Soham DB 8 6 0 2 57 13 18

Soham LB 4 1 6 27 56 13

Skaters 2 2 8 39 56 8

Letchworth W 7 1 2 4 7 30 5

Letchworth B 14 0 1 13 7 159 1

The club also run teams at under 11, under 17 and under 20 level as well as senior sides including one in the National Premier League.

There are Under 20 Eastern Counties League matches hosted by Peterborough at Bushfield Sports Centre on Sunday, February 16.

The city side have two teams (White and Blue) in the competition and both are going well.

Eastern Counties

Under 20 Table

Letchworth B 5 5 0 0 38 2 15

P’boro B 5 4 0 1 32 2 12

ECU 4 4 0 0 25 5 23

Letchworth W 11 4 0 7 31 45 12

P’boro W 4 3 0 1 12 12 9

ECU II 5 3 0 3 25 12 9

Skaters 8 1 0 7 9 43 3

Soham 5 0 0 5 1 52 0

The club’s under 17 side are currently second in their division with the Under 13s sitting in a creditable third place.