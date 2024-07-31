Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A gold for Jake Jarman would be the first Olympic gold for an athlete from Peterborough.

Peterborough’s Jake Jarman begins his quest for individual glory and his first medal at the Paris Olympics this evening (July 31).

Jarman, from Gunthorpe, starred in the team final for GB but the team had to settle for fourth agter being pipped by USA by two points, with Japan and China taking gold and silver respectively.

Jarman scored heavily in his two best events, the floor and the vault. He scored an impressive 14.966 on the floor and an outstanding 15.266 on the vault.

Jake Jarman of Team Great Britain competes on the pommel horse during the Artistic Gymnastics Men's Team Final on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 29, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Jarman also contributed 13.400 on the high bar, 14.133 on the pommel horse and 14.366 for a difficult parallel bars routine.

Due to his impressive qualifying, Jarman will now compete in the individual all-around final on Wednesday, which will begin at 4:30pm.

Jarman qualified with fifth highest score just 0.177 away from the third place gymnast from China.

He will be joined by Britain’s Joe Fraser who qualified in sixth.

Jarman said: “Individually, it would be a dream come true to walk away with a medal.

"I have proven to myself that I have what it takes to produce a score that’s worthy of a medal, it’s just about trying to produce that on the day.”

The final will be fought across all six pieces of apparatus with the highest combined score on floor, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars and high bar claiming gold.

Jarman has two further finals to look forward to as well when he goes in the floor final floor final on Saturday (from 2.30pm) and the vault final on Sunday (from 3.25pm).