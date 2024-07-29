With the Paris Olympics now well underway, excitement is starting to build with hopes in Peterborough high that this could be the games where an athlete from Peterborough wins a gold medal for this first time.

There is no place where the excitement is as high as the Jarman household though.

The Peterborough Telegraph has paid a visit to Tony and Ana Jarman, parents of Team GB gymnast, Jake Jarman, at their home in Gunthorpe as the 22-year-old prepares to begin his quest for medals.

Jarman heads into the games as the reigning World Champion on the vault and produced a stellar display on Saturday (July 27) in qualifying, helping Team GB to qualify for the team final in third.

Jarman also booked his place in the all-around final as well as the apparatus final for the floor and vault. He finished fifth in vault qualifying but lead the way on floor.

Team GB are thought to have a reasonable chance of medalling in the team final, which takes place on Monday (July 29) from 4:30pm.

Jarman will then be in action on Wednesday from 4:30pm (all-around), Saturday August 3 from 2:30pm (floor) and Sunday August 4 (Vault).

Paris will be Jake’s first Olympics as a competitor but he did travel to Tokyo as a reserve in 2021 so can call on that experience this time around.

Despite this meteoric rise for the 22-year-old, things all started for Jake when he was spotted charging around at a play play park in Peterborough when he was eight-years-old.

“He didn’t want to listen to the coaches and just wanted to do his own thing"

Explaining about how Jake’s journey first began, his mum Ana said: "It has been a journey.

“His nan, Sheila, always used to take him to the park and one time there was a local coach who saw the usual hyper Jake and came up to say, you really should take him to a local gym because he has talent.

“To start with, I said no because I’d done gymnastics when I was young and it was hard work but then I thought, he maybe we should take him, he was so hyper and maybe it would be a good way to get out of so much of his energy.”

After beginning training in Peterborough, Jake’s first coach Linda Breen recommended him to top gymnastics club in the area- Huntingdon- exactly the same way as two-time silver medallist Louis Smith from Peterborough began his journey.

Ana added: “We weren’t sure about having to take him all the way to Huntingdon but his nan was so insistent that she would take him and that’s how it started.

“We were told that was a one-year waiting list but after one taster session, the coach came over and told us they would like to take him straight away.”

"He didn’t start with Ben straight away because they needed to train him and settle him down. He didn’t want to listen to the coaches and just wanted to do his own thing. It wasn’t until the ago of 9, he went up to the elites.

“It still took him a while to listen because he could see the older boys (Louis Smith, Dan Keatings) and just wanted to do what they were doing. I remember one time when he was doing gymnastics in Peterborough, he saw an older girl do a backflip.

"He’d never done it before but decided he could and he did it and his coach just screamed at him to never to that again because it was dangerous.

“He was just so on it, he would never stop”

Jake’s dad Tony added: “He was a bit of a late starter but I think that’s served him well. It has helped in terms of avoiding injuries better than most and lessening the impact on his body and it’s been a benefit for him to start at the back and move his way through. That’s easier than maintaining being at the top all the way through.

“He’d wake up in the morning and he’d be bouncing around all day until he went to bed. They took a year just to calm him down and to get him focused on what he’s doing. Then he went and joined Ben Howells, who he’s been with ever since. "

So far in his young career, Jake- who went to The Deepings School- is already a quadruple Commonwealth Games champion, three-time European champion and reigning world champion on the vault, his specialist apparatus.

His talents on the floor though have seen him earn the rare honour of having a move named after him though. In 2023, ‘The Jarman’ was officially added to the sport’s points code. The move sees him perform a double salto (somersault in the air without hands touching the ground) straight backwards with three and a half turns.

Things could have been different though but Jake chose to pursue gymnastics ahead of his other passions of ice hockey and football, at which he also excelled.

“I told him he needed to choose only one sport”

Ana said: “I was approached and told by the Peterborough Phantoms youth coaches that they wanted him to join the team. I then told Jake he needed to choose just one sport and he chose gymnastics but he was very good at ice hockey too. I did think, thank good he chose gymnastics, he was so tiny!”

Tony, who spent many years negotiating time off with Jake’s school to allow him to leave early each day to train, as well as time off for competitions, added: “He always had talent. He always looked pretty special from a very young age. Then there was Tokyo to make us believe that something special was going to happen.

"The school were really were supportive. He finished early every day to allow him to train in the gym. As he got older, he had time off for competitions and camps. So, I had to go and negotiate with the school but they were great, they knew where his future was.”

“Nothing seems to phase him"

Jake parents both share an athletic background with Tony a noted local runner in his youth with Peterborough AC and Ana a swimmer and briefly a gymnast herself and both have shared their pride at their son’s achievements.

Tony said: “We’ve both experienced being a sportsperson- not to level Jake has reached clearly- but we’ve seen his dedication and the sacrifices he’s had to make to concentrate on his gymnastics is quite awe-inspiring. He missed family events, he doesn’t go our drinking, he’s totally committed to his sport and as parents, that is really gratifying.

“He’s so level-headed. Nothing seems to phase him. He’s never got above himself. He’s the same Jake today at the Olympics that you would have met four years ago. He’s just so down to earth. If you met him and didn’t know who he was, he wouldn’t tell you.

"It’s been a big investment getting for us getting to Paris but it’s well worth it.

Ana said: “He doesn’t really say much, he doesn’t like us to get worried about his competitions. Jake knows I get really nervous. We’ve spoken to him and he sounded pretty cool and relaxed.

"He seems to be enjoying it, he was in good spirits. His training looks to be in the right place and all his coaches seem pretty upbeat.”

.

1 . The story of Jake Jarman Jake's dad Tony, mum Ana and nan Sheila hopeful of Olympic medal success for Jake.Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . The story of Jake Jarman Jake Jarman's dad Tony, who was a former Peterborough AC runner in his youth.Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . The story of Jake Jarman Jake on the rings back in 2016.Photo: Tony Jarman Photo Sales