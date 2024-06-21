Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough & Nene Valley AC’s throwers helped power the club to second place in their Southern Athletics League North & East Division clash at the Embankment.

It was their second successive fixture where they've finished as runners-up this season, and it cemented their place towards the top of the league table.

Alice Barnsdale won the hammer with an enormous throw of 60.64m. In addition to this she won the discus and B shot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrea Jenkins won the B hammer and shot, while Becki Hall threw 10.94m to take 2nd place in the A shot competition.

Simon Achurch.

The two man throwing team of Simon Achurch and Dave Bush were no less successful with four wins, two 2nds and two 3rd places between them.

Bush threw 11.28m for his shot put win while Achurch won the hammer competition with a distance of 38.17m.

Angus Bowling won the pole vault with a best clearance of 4.40m and Joel Grenfell and Max Roe pulled off a long jump double. Grenfell won the A event with a distance of 6.66m with Roe winning the B completion with a 5.92m jump.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rohan Hadfield cleared 1.63m for 2nd place in the high jump with the versatile Dave Bush winning the B competition. Hadfield tasted victory in the B triple jump.

Thomas Preston (centre) and Brandon Ballard (left).

On the track Nathan Bunting eased his way to a1,500m win with a time of 4:07.95.

Jack Wheatley finished 2nd in the 200m as did Sean Reidy in the 110m hurdles.

James Ackland and Alastair Phelan managed 2nd place finishes in the A and B 2,000m steeplechase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elizabeth Taylor won the ladies 400m with a time of 58.29, with Alexa Boole clocking 62.55 for 1st place in the B race.

Dave Bush (centre).

INTERNATIONAL DEBUT

Orton-based Brandon Ballard made his international debut in a midweek fixture in Paris finishing 5th out of eight athletes in a closely fought 1,500m race.

The 20 year-old Hunts AC ace was the youngest competitor in the F20 disability category race and showed he's far from out of place in such company running a time of 4:05.00 against a strong field from around the globe.

ANGLIAN CHAMPS

PANVAC’s Thomas Preston won the senior boys 3000m at the Anglian Schools Track & Field Championship at Norwich. Representing Lincolnshire, Preston recorded a time of 8.49.3,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teammate, and clubmate, Noah Fell won the intermediate boys pole vault with a 2.30m clearance.

There was also intermediate Lincolnshire success for Sienna Slater who ran a winning 80m hurdles time of 12.2. Charlotte Smith placed 2nd in both the intermediate 200m and long jump.

Lewis Legge won the junior boys 800m for Cambridgeshire with a 2:10.6 clocking.

Felix Bowling was runner-up in the senior boys 800m and 1,500m while Ruby Hynes placed 3rd in the intermediate girls 300m. Both ran for Cambs.

ROUND-UP

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Legge and Louie Hemmings went toe-to-toe in the 1,500m at the Charnwood AC Open Meeting at Loughborough.

The pair of PANVAC under 15 hot-shots, are virtually inseparable in terms of their race times, and there was less than two seconds separating them at Loughborough.

Legge won the race in a time of 4:23.96 with Hemmings 3rd in 4:25.32. Both youngsters recorded new personal bests (PBs)

A 3rd PANVAC under 15 was in 1,500m action and Finlay Smith clocked a time of 4:41.05.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dylan Phillips won the high jump with a 1.95m PB, Holly Aslin picked up a new 100m PB of 12.29.