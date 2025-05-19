PANVAC stars won an incredible 85 County Championship medals, including 47 golds!

Harry Collister.

Peterborough & Nene Valley AC athletes won an incredible total of 45 medals at the Cambridgeshire Track & Field County Championship, 24 of which were gold.

Raw speed was the name of the game with 15 of the gold medals won in sprint races. Six of them were shared by three athletes with Sean O’Donnell, Elyse Morgan & Harry Collister winning two each.

O’Donnell won gold in the under 20 100m & 200m races clocking 21.78 in the latter. Morgan recorded a time of 13.00 when winning the under 15 100m. She also took 200m gold. Harry Collister blasted his way to gold in the under 17 200m & 400m in which he ran a time of 50.87.

Under 20 Ruby Hynes clocked a time of 61.01 when winning 400m gold. She also became county champion in the 800m.

Simon Fell.

Simon Achurch also won two golds with good performances in the senior men's shot & discus.

Gold medals were also won by Harry Bennett, Sophie Badham,Iris Kwakye,Charlotte Stranage, Elizabeth Taylor, Lewis Legge, Hannah Knighton, Josie Knight, Nathan Bunting, Romily Sondh, Jessica Dixon-Walker, Jack Wheatley, Charlie Linnell & Angus Bowling.

Hunts AC’s Orton based Brandon Ballard also had a good day winning the senior men's 800m with a time of 1:56.8.

A further 22 golds were won by PANVAC athletes in the Lincolnshire Championship with 17 silvers and bronzes taking the overall medal tally to 39.

Patrick McNally won the under 20 long jump and triple jump with distances of 5.96 & 11.73m respectively while Damian McNally collected under 15 discus & javelin gold.

Alexa Boole also picked up two county titles winning the under 20 200m with a 29.7 clocking. She added the 400m to this.

Dylan Phillips cleared 1.95m to win the senior men's high jump, and there were middle distance golds for Simon Fell, Michael Major & Finlay Smith, Dave Brown & Andrew Preston.

Edie Twell, Alfie Rashleigh, & Romily Sondh all won sprint golds with Sondh also winning the high jump.

Lucy Preston picked up under 17 triple jump gold with Noah Fell winning the under 20 pole vault.

Jim Gillespie won over 60 gold in all four throwing events.

Dave Bush won senior men's 400m gold in the Suffolk Championship.