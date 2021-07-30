PANVAC people showed slick form around an autodrome as 75 year-old didn’t stop running all weekend!

Kirk Brawn finished runner up in the 20-mile race in 2:02.17 while Phil Martin running the 10km race also had to settle for second place with a time of 32:06.

Barry Warne was first over 60 in the 10k with Bushfield’s Eric Winstone taking the over 65 honours.

Becky Witton was 10th lady in the half marathon with a 1:41.02 clocking, while Rachel Stone in 18th place ran a time of 1:50.19, her fastest for five years.

Kirk Brawn in Bedford.

Kay Riley was 24th, but set a new personal best with a time of 1:50.19.

Eye’s Mike Blackledge and Chris Phillips of Werrington Joggers ran shotgun for Riley with all three finishing in the same time.

Werrington Jogger Jim Fell was also in action,and only just failed to break the two hour mark at the age of 75.

Eye’s Roy Young finished second over 60 in 1:43.58.

Two locals ran the 5k with Bushfield’s Steve Allpress 25th in 21:09 and Emma Richmond of Eye 26th in 22:03.

Jim Fell had a busy weekend having clocked 1:27.36 in the Hecklington Show 10 mile road race the day before his exertions in Bedford.

Peterborough Nene Valley’s Mark Popple was the leading local at Hecklington finishing ninth in 1:00.02. Werrington’s Martin Stevens placed 30th in 1:07.45.

Bushfield pair Dan and Chris Stapleton were also in action and finished in 1:10.56 and 1:20.43 respectively.

Simon Fell and Dan Lewis ventured to Corby for the annual midweek Corby 5.

The Peterborough & Nene Valley pair ran most of the race together finishing eighth and ninth.

Fell clocked 28.06 with his clubmate crossing the line just six seconds later.

Peterborough & Nene Valley AC’s Michael Major ran 2:05.1 when finishing runner up over 800m in a midweek meeting at Corby. Major is currently the UK Armed Forces 800m champion.

Jess Varley ran her third 1,500m personal best (PB) of the summer and her second of the week when clocking 4:30.62 in a British Milers Club meeting at Loughborough.

Alex Hampson had a frustrating day at Loughborough with a 3:58.11 1,500m. He has been in top form this season and set a big new PB of 3:47.70 at Watford last month.