PANVAC athletes overcame many barriers in their latest Southern League outing

By Barry Warne
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 10:00 BST
Jack Wheatley.placeholder image
Jack Wheatley.
There were no barriers too high for the Peterborough & Nene Valley AC team in their Southern Athletics League fixture at Eltham as their athletes won most of the hurdles races.

The club finished 4th out of six clubs, and now occupy 6th place out of the 18 teams in the Division Two North & East division.

Jack Wheatley won the men's 110m hurdles in a time of 15.68 and Jessica Dixon-Walker finished first in the ladies 100m hurdles with a 15.75 clocking.

Sean Reidy won the B 110m Hurdles in 17.45 and backed that up with 2nd place in the 400m hurdles. Dave Bush won the B 400m hurdles in 60.60, compared to Reidy’s 59.74.

Angus Bowling was also flying high winning the pole vault with a 4.51m clearance. Bowling missed out on also winning the triple jump by two centimetres.

Bush also led PANVAC to an astonishing seven wins and a 2nd place in the eight men's throwing events. He won the shot with a throw of 11.83m, and also won the javelin and B discus.

Simon Achurch had a day to remember as well winning the discus with a throw of 33.26m & the hammer with 37.41m. Achurch went on to win the B shot and javelin to give him a 100% winning record on the day. Jack Pishorn was runner up in the B hammer.

The lady throwers did well too with Emma Hornsby, Kay Gibson & Andrea Jenkins accumulating plenty of points.

Hannah Knight was runner up in the 800m as well as the 1500m, as was Jess Varley in the 3,000. Nathan Bunting won the B 800m with a time of 2:00.01. Bunting took 2nd place in the 1,500m.

The men's 4 x 400m relay team won their race by a colossal 19 seconds.

