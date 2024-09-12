PACTRAC pair win major medals at English Triathlon Championship event

Ellie Piccaver celebrates her gold medal.

​PACTRAC stars Ellie Piccaver and Giles Cooper picked up major medals at the English Triathlon Middle-Distance Championships at Rutland Water.

​Piccaver took her age group gold with Cooper winning silver in his age group over distances of 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike ride, and a 13.1-mile run.

Piccaver finished in 5:06:39 with Cooper completing the course in 4:40:38. Other PACTRAC-ers to take part were Simon Guerin (4:48:12, 6th in age group), Dave Thorold (4:51:41, 5th), Andy Martin (5:29:33, 28th), Steve Hope (5:40:58, 6th), Jack Shipton (5:51:50, 12th), Ros Goatly (6:36:11, 12th).

Piccaver was second out of the water in her age group, and already nearly two minutes ahead of the next challenger. She then cycled the bike leg at nearly 20mph to take the lead, and set off on the run with a 3:40 minute advantage.

Ellie Piccaver on top of the podium at Rutland Water.

And with a 1:35 half-marathon, Piccaver won her competition by a massive 18.33 minutes.

Cooper was in the mix in both the swim and run sections and put himself in a good position, going into the run in fourth position. He was six-to-eight minutes down on the three in front, but he delivered the second fastest run split and overhauled two runners to claim silver, four minutes clear of third.

Guerin was third in his age category starting the run, but, despite a decent time, he dropped to sixth by the end.

Sue Davys completed the ROC Triathlon in the Lake District, a 1,500m swim in Lake Windermere, a 28.5 mile bike and an 11-mile run up and down Scafell Pike in 9.53.48.