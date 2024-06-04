Oliver able to Profitt as Hicks enjoy real success

Double kickboxing GB silver medalist Oliver Proffit in action.

​Peterborough-based Hicks Family Martial Arts club sent a team to the WAKO Kickboxing England’s International Open in Nottingham.

The club took a small selection from the club that are selected for our international squad, and they enjoyed an excellent weekend.

These events are always the ones the club aims aim high for, as Kickboxing England are the official governing body for the UK for the sport and on the Olympic pathway.

It was a great event, and the Hicks team did amazingly well to bring back six international podium ranks.

Everyone of the competitors dug deep and worked hard and there was some amazing fights amongst the best of the best competitors out there.

The Senseis fighter of the day award went to Oliver Profitt, who once again excelled.

He was competing for the first time since claiming a third place at the WKU/ICO British International Open at the Telford International Centre two weeks earlier, and was hoping to improve on that performance.

Fighting in two of the biggest sections of the day in the cadets boys, Profitt won fight after fight.

He worked hard throughout and kept his cool to make both finals, in the Boys Cadets Under 52kg and Under 47kgs.

Profitt then both opponents to the very end and it could’ve gone either way, as he ended up second in both categories.

Profitt had good movement, adapted to his opponents styles and picked wise points in an impressive performance.

Fello Hicks fighter Sophie Hicks competed in the Girls Cadets Under 65kg class, and she did brilliantly to claim a third place on the podium.

In the Ladies’ Junior Under-60kg, the club was represented by Keris Hooker.

Once again, the Hicks competitor did well to progress and battle her way through the competition and finish third.

Arshan Nash managed to go one better as he reached his final and claimed second place in the Boys Cadets Under 57kg class.

Finally, in the Boys’ Cadets Under 42kg class, Harlee Hooker also did the Hicks club proud as he claimed third place.