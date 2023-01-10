Cambs and Peterborough Town CC player Mohammed Danyaal. Photo: David Lowndes.

Peterborough Town’s impressive Bretton Gate base will host the annual NCCA Showcase match between Cambridgeshire and Northants on Sunday, July 30.

It’s a 50-over contest starting at 11am and could feature home player Mohammed Danyaal who broke into his local minor counties team last year.

The Showcase games are designed to give the best club cricketers a chance to compete against first-class opponents.

INDOOR CRICKET

Defending Champions Bretton Moved 3 points clear in the Huntingdonshire Indoor League after a dramatic day of matches at Bushfield Sports Centre.

The day started with 5 teams sitting joint top with 6 points from their first 3 matches, but in a topsy turvy day all of those teams lost, except Bretton, who squeezed home against 2018/2019 champions Ufford Park.

Sheikh 11’s Usman Hanif (76 not out) struck the highest individual score of the season in their win over Hampton.

Results: Werrington 142-4 (M. Toseeq 39 not out, M. Shafiq 30, S. Akhter 27no) beat Pak Azad 131-5 (Abdul Waris 55no) by 11 runs.

AK 11 122-4 (A. Ahmed 45no, Zaheer Abbas 31no) beat CAMRA 121-5 (N. Bradbury 59no, S. Tyler 22, S. Jafeer 2-12) by 2 wkts.

Sheikh 11 129-5 (U. Hanif 76no, S. Azam 3-9) beat Hampton 128 (M. Waqas 47) by 1 wkt.

