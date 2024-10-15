Milton Golf Club member was in the money at the French Open, plus local club results

Robin 'Tiger' Williams. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images).

Milton Golf Club’s Robin ‘Tiger’ Williams couldn’t follow up his Alfred Dunhill Links heroics at the DP World Tour’s Open de France event.

​Williams won over $200,000 dollars with a fourth-place finish in Scotland, but he finished well down the field at the Le Golf National course that hosted the Olympic golf tournament.

Williams did make the cut with rounds of 69 and 70, but a third round 77 knocked him back and a final round of 69 left him at one over par, 17 shots behind the winner, Englishman Daniel Bradbury.

Williams earned just over 7,000 Euros.

Local club results...

​MILTON

Ladies: Weekend medal: 1 Jen Edwards nett 71, 2 Karen Trevor 73.

Vets salver/Brenda Shaw: 1 Janet Goodall, 2 Rachael Fisher.

​NENE PARK

Ladies: Daily Mail Foursomes Qualifier: 1 Liz Norfolk/Anne Curwen 34pts, 2 Karen Russell/Lynda Barrett 33, 3 Rosie Stafford/Caroline Wagstaff 30.

Seniors: October Stableford OM: 1 Gary Goodale 37pts, 2 Bob Morris 35pts, 3 Tom Whittle 35.

ELTON FURZE

Ladies: October Stableford: 1 Anne Milsom, 2 Carla Myhill, 3 Belinda Ueckermann.

Mixed: Match drew 3-3 at Old Nene: Heather Bayliss & Paul Eustace L2&1; Vanessa Perry & Brett Dawson L3&2; Belinda Ueckermann & Michael Barnes L5&4; Sarah Wade & Tony Kane W8&7; Maureen Taylor & Gary Hodson W3up; Trish Whittamore & Paul Bird W3&2, ​