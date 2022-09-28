Mark Gray's two year unbeaten run ends on Legends Tour at Bretton's Court Club

Mark Gray's two year unbeaten run ends at the 33 wins mark.

The defending champion, who cruised through the group phase without dropping a frame crashed out at the quarter-final stage of the Tamworth Cues Six Reds Championship to the 'Saffron Slayer' Russell Huxter, losing 3-1.

Cambridge's Richard Jones went on to take the title and claim the £275 first prize by defeating Tom Parry 3-1 in the final, where he also shared the highest break of the day, 72, with Nottingham's former professional Bash Maqsood.