Mark Gray's two year unbeaten run ends on Legends Tour at Bretton's Court Club
Mark Gray's two year 33-game winning streak on the Legends Tour came to an end at the Court Club, Bretton, on Sunday.
The defending champion, who cruised through the group phase without dropping a frame crashed out at the quarter-final stage of the Tamworth Cues Six Reds Championship to the 'Saffron Slayer' Russell Huxter, losing 3-1.
Cambridge's Richard Jones went on to take the title and claim the £275 first prize by defeating Tom Parry 3-1 in the final, where he also shared the highest break of the day, 72, with Nottingham's former professional Bash Maqsood.
Next stop on tour is the Players Championship where Gray will be absent due to competing at a 9-Ball tournament on the same day, meaning he will also lose his number ranking to the consistent Huxter, should he win his opening match of the competition.