Local athletes win events wearing an England vest and PANVAC youngsters impress in East Anglian League meeting

Brian Corleys.

FIve local club runners represented England in the Great Northern 10k and two of them, Brian Corleys & Ros Loutit, were first in their age categories.

Loutit, who runs for Yaxley Runners, completed the Tyneside course in a time of 42:20 finishing as first over 60 lady while over 50 Corleys of PANVAC clocked 34:09.

Malcolm Tuff of PANVAC finished as 3rd over 60 in 38.02. Yaxley’s Barbara Johnson was 12th over 70 in 1:00.59 while Zoe Roan also of Yaxley finished as 6th over 55 with a 44:58 clocking.

LEAGUE MEETING

Peterborough & Nene Valley AC hosted the 3rd match of the 2025 East Anglian Track & Field League finishing 3rd of 7 clubs.

The under 15 boys & the senior men won their matches and there were plenty of encouraging performances from the club's youngsters.

Alexei France finished 2nd in both the under 15 100 & 200m with times of 12.3 & 25.2 respectively while Monty Wood-Davis won the under 15 triple jump with a distance of 10.39m. There were under 15 B string wins for Isaac Colledge & Finlay Smith.

Archie Johnson won the under 17 triple jump with a distance of 10.64m, while under 13s George Smith & Oliver Badham were first in the shot and javelin. Smith threw the shot 7.48m & Badham achieved a distance of 27.82m with his javelin.

Under 15s Elyse Morgan & Charlotte Stannage pulled off an A and B string 100m double. Morgan clocked 13.0 to Stannage’s 13.2. Stannage also won the B 200m.

There was double success in the 75m hurdles with Zina Nwamaran winning the A race in 12.3 and Sophie Aslin winning the B race in 13.6. Nwamaran was also first in the high jump. Charlotte Smith won the under 17 200m in 27.3 as well as the long jump.

Jessica Dixon-Walker won the senior ladies 100m Hurdles in 15.6 and was also first in the B long jump & 100m. Holly Aslin won the A 100m in 12.7.

Sisters Hannah & Josie Knight won the A & B 1,500m with times of 5:06.4 & 5:19.2 respectively.

A distance of 4.55m was enough to give Emma Hornsby first place in the long jump and there were wins in the throws for Lydia Church and Andrea Jenkins. Jessica McClean won the high jump with a 1.35m clearance with Nicola Gibson first in the B 800m.

Senior men Thomas Preston & Steve Wilkinson won the 1,500m. Preston won the A race in 4:06.2 with Wilkinson clocking 4:25.5 to win the B race. Max Hall pulled off a javelin win with a throw of 41.94m. Jack Wheatley clocked 14.8 for his 110m Hurdles first place.

Dave Bush, Simon Achurch, Daniel Roberts & Jonathan Levett also won events.

ROUND-UP

Alex Gibb ran a 14:52.95 5,000m personal best at a Friday night meeting in North London.

Gibb was joined at the Parliament Hill Fields track by two other PANVAC men with Simon Fell clocking a time of 16:28.87. Fell’s son Isaac ran 16:45.74.

Bushfield's Laura Fountain was also in action, recording a time of 21:05.61.