Lady cyclists break a 44 year-old club record, trophy win for Harry and another big race win for Paul

Lyndsay Clarke (centre) has been involved in two Fenland Clarion Club records set 44 years apart.

Fenland Clarion cyclists ladies broke a 44 year-old club record in the sixth round of the Northants Time Trial Championships.

The sixth round of the series was hosted by Peterborough Cycling Club on the Sawtry based N1/15 course over a 15-mile distance and the city club provided the race winner in Paul Pardoe. Pardoe finished in an impressive 30.32 with clubmate Jamie Murray fourth in 32.01.

Lindsay Clarke led the way for the Fenland Clarion ladies with second place in a time of 38:39, while Tonya Smith was in 39:44, Annette Wyld was seventh in 47:37 and Vet 80 rider Georgina Jennings was an impressive 53:38.

These excellent performances broke the Fenland Clarion 15 mile team-record not once, but twice in the NDCA event. First Jennings, Wyld and Smith set a new record with 2 hours 20 minutes 39 seconds and then when Clarke finished the record was lowered again to 2 hours 6 minutes 0 seconds. This smashed the previous record of 2:37:06 from 1981 when Clarke was again involved alongside Margaret Miller and Karen Harrup.

Paul Pardoe in action in the NDCA Time Trial race.

It was a damp afternoon that greeted the riders and for the men Chris Cummings was 3rd road bike rider in 22nd place with his 37:3, while Karl Grundy was 4th placed road bike and 27th overall. Phil Merritt finished 29th on a time trial bike with David Hallam in 31st place.

Local junior rider Harry Tozer continues to gain some strong results on the track for his first claim club Lee Valley Cycling Club, although he still finds time to ride a few local events on the road alongside his second claim Fenland Clarion clubmates. It was his consistent points scoring in the Northants spring road race series that clinched the overall title for him.

Tozer opened his account with a second place finish in round one on the Walgrave circuit, a result which he repeated in the the second event at the same venue. The third round was on the Southwick circuit and Tozer demonstrated his versatility by claiming a fifth place finish on the hilltop at the water tower, and then he completed his participation in the series with 14th place in round four and didn't take part in the final two rounds.

Tozer is still showing his quality, and versatility as he gained an excellent third place in the final sprint in the RideRevolution Criterium race around the Milton Kenes bowl in the E/1/2/3 category event last weekend.

Harry Tozer (right) receives the Mick Ward Memorial Trophy for winning the Northants Spring Road Race series from Fenland Clarion Club chairman Steve Clarke.

Fenland Clarion held their 2-up time trial championship on the New Bluebell circuit, although with three laps replacing the usual two laps used for the regular 10-mile series. Seven pairings took to the startline and it was Simon Pitchford and Jerry Norman who were the fastest with their impressive 37:26 clocking.

The second fastest pairing were the father and son duo of Steve and Joe Clarke with a time of 39:28 and they actually became the inaugural winners of the team trial competition as previously there hasn't been a trophy awarded for the event.

Just six seconds adrift of them were Richard Betts-Masters and Karl Grundy with 39:34 while Tonya Smith and Lindsay Clarke were the fastest of the ladies pairings with 40:32. Ian Aunger and David Hallam clocked 42:08, Annette Wyld and Lynne Smitheringale 50:11 and another father and son pairing Paul & John Robinson finished in 57:29.

JUNIOR CYCLING

Fenland Clarion are hosting an evening of youth cycle racing on Friday, June 13. These events are suitable for all school age youngsters, with novices particularly welcome. To celebrate it also being bike week newcomers get an introductory entry rate of just £1, instead of the usual £6. The event takes place at The Embankment Athletics Track on Bishops Road with entries taken from 6pm and the racing starting at 6.30 and finishing before 8.20pm. For further details please email Malc at [email protected]