Josh from Hicks Karate Club just pipped after an electrifying final performance.

The Hicks Karate team in Leeds. Pictured are Mr Prior, Mr Leonard, Blake Darby, Josh Leonard, Oliver Profitt, Sensei Hicks, Miss Hicks, James Thurling, Hollie Brook, Oscar Owen, Theo Owen, Aryia Townsend.

Josh Leonard was the star performer for Hicks Karate Club at the Leeds Open Championships.

Leonard took part in an electrifying advanced boys -55kg 11-13 year-old final, but was denied what would have been an outstanding victory in the final stages.

Leonard took his club’s ‘fighter of the day’ award. It was a first visit to this competition for the club and nine members took three silvers and four bronze medals between them.

Aryia Townsend won two silvers, while James Thurling picked up a pair of bronze medals. Hollie Brook and Arshan Nash were also bronze medal winners.