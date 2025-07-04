Josh from Hicks Karate Club just pipped after an electrifying final performance.
Josh Leonard was the star performer for Hicks Karate Club at the Leeds Open Championships.
Leonard took part in an electrifying advanced boys -55kg 11-13 year-old final, but was denied what would have been an outstanding victory in the final stages.
Leonard took his club’s ‘fighter of the day’ award. It was a first visit to this competition for the club and nine members took three silvers and four bronze medals between them.
Aryia Townsend won two silvers, while James Thurling picked up a pair of bronze medals. Hollie Brook and Arshan Nash were also bronze medal winners.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.