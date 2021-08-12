It’s now 350 parkruns completed for 71 year-old Pete, plus a round-up of athletics action

Pete Brantom celebrates 350 parkruns.

Brantom has been a member of Peterborough AC and latterly Peterborough & Nene Valley AC across six decades.

And the 71 year-old has lost none of his old enthusiasm even though his knees are no longer as willing as they once were.

Brantom is now happy to run 5km in half an hour, but despite preferring shorter distances, he did dip under 17 minutes in his heyday

Competing for PANVAC In the Eastern Masters track and field league Brantom now sticks to the walking races in which he scores heavily for his club.

KETTERING OPEN

Dylan Phillips ran a 12.17m 100m personal best (PB) in a midweek open meeting at Kettering.

The Peterborough and Nene Valley AC athlete also took part in the high jump clearing 1.75m.

Sienna Slater clocked a 13.13 100m while Dave Brown ran a 52.70 400m.

Three members of the Long family ran the mile race. Fifteen year old Elliott Long came out on top with a 5:32.64 clocking. Younger brother Callum crossed the line in 6:22.58.

Their mum, Maddy Long went round in 6:28.53.

BATTERSEA PARK 5K

John Pike and James Sadlier were in top form at the Battersea Park 5km road race on Sunday, but were no match for a female Cambridgeshire running legend.

The Peterborough & Nene Valley AC veterans finished in third and fourth place in their respective age groups.

Over 45 Pike crossed the line in 16:58, and over 40 Sadlier clocked 17:14.

Runners-up spot went to Shannon Flockhart who beat Pike by one second.

Flockhart made her name as a junior at Hunts AC, winning a double figures number of junior Frostbite League races alone.

Flockhart is now on a Stateside athletics scholarship at Providence College, Rhode Island.

SATURDAY ACTION