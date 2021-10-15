Inspirational Peterborough Panthers team boss hails fantastic riders, staff and support after a first top-flight title since 2006 for the club

Peterborough Panthers celebrate their Grand Final victory. Rob Lyon is front left. Photo: David Lowndes.

It was also a triumph for boss Lyon, who had been tempted back into club management prior to the cancelled 2020 campaign, and now has a Premiership title on his CV in his first season with the club.

Lyon has to had to overcome a long-term injury to key rider Ulrish Ostergaard as well as the absence of in-form Hans Andersen last night to steer Panthers towards their first top-flight title since 2006.

They did it with a convincing second leg win over an Aces side that had won twice at the Showground this season.

Panthers' riders celebrate their Grand Final success with their fans at the East of England Arena. Photo; David Lowndes.

Lyon said: “It feels fantastic. It’s been a juggle ever since Ulrich was injured and we’ve been covering him in all of our matches, but we got there, we got over the line and we deserve it – the boys have been absolutely fantastic all year.

“We knew all about Belle Vue’s record here, but whichever way you looked it, whichever decision you made, it was always going to be a difficult tie with four good teams in the play-offs.

“But we had to believe in our own ability and take advantage of what we felt was the right thing to do.

“We knew there was a good chance Belle Vue would get into the Grand Final, but we felt we could compete there, and that third time lucky we could turn them over here.

“We saw again tonight how we rallied in mid-meeting, we started to edge away, and we had enough in the tank to see us over the line.