Hicks get their kicks at Northants Open

Hollie Brook lands a kick in Northampton

​Hooker brought home two first places in points and continuous, and was unlucky to very narrowly lose her open weight section.

Brook missed out in the open weight against a much taller opponent, but is continually going strong against more seasoned competitors and came home with a first and third in two different points classes.

She is carving a name for herself on the circuit after only beginning to explore national competitions this year.

Keris Hooker in action in Northampton.

And Owen improved in every single round and, although he didn’t place., he stood out in a very difficult category.

Other Hicks winners were Oliver Profitt, Shannon Herbert and Harlee Hooker.

Top three places were achieved by James Thurling (2), Sophie Hicks (2), Savannah Sindall, Amanda Puckys, Roxy Briggs (2), Ayrla Townsend, Harlee Hooker, Josh Leonard, Rehaan Mohammed, Gabriella Aganfanova.

"Every single competitor focused superbly and did their best,” insisted the club’s Samantha Hicks.

Competition sparring is back on the up and as a team HIcks offer lots of different level opportunities to compete and achieve.

Whether it’s competitions or martial arts in general their full-time martial arts centre has opportunities for all the family.