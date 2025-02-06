Great finish for Thomas plus an athletics race round-up

Thomas Preston.

Thomas Preston enjoyed a fine fun when finishing as 3rd senior boy in the Anglian Schools Cross Country Championship at Woodbridge in Suffolk.

Preston was a part of a Lincolnshire team which was well served by Peterborough & Nene Valley AC athletes including top 10 finishers Thomas Hughes & Louie Hemmings.

The pair were the 5th and 8th boys home respectively in the intermediate boys event. Lewis Legge was the 13th intermediate boy home with Luca Gaskell 36th. Will Harris placed 37th with Toby Staines 59th.

Olivia Peach finished 28th in the junior girls race with Evie Hemmings the 35th senior girl.

Running in the junior boys race Finlay Smith placed 43rd while Charlotte Smith was the 61st intermediate girl finishing one place ahead of Lucy Preston.

Ruby Hynes was the highest placed PANVAC athlete representing Cambridgeshire finishing as 11th senior girl.

Felix Bowling in 23rd and 35th-placed Thomas Sayer went well in the senior boys race and were well supported by Elijah Goodwin in 50th and 57th-placed Tobias Goodwin.

Monty Wood Davis was the 52nd junior boy and Yaxley's Xander Gunn placed 42nd. Hannah Fitzjohn finished as 51st intermediate girl.

ROUND-UP PANVAC’s Jack Wheatley won the 60m Hurdles at the Loughborough Indoor Open Meeting. Wheatley clocked a time of 8.65 to qualify from his heat, then eased to victory in the final with a time of 8.58.

Jessica Dixon-Walker and Sienna Slater both ran PBs in the senior ladies 60m Hurdles. Dixon-Walker led the PANVAC pair home in 9.31 with Slater clocking 9.59.

Dylan Phillips cleared 1.97m for 3rd place in the high jump while Jim Gillespie threw 8.96m to take 6th place in the shot put competition.

Angus Bowling cleared 4.40m to win the pole vault at the South of England Indoor Championship at Lee Valley. Max Roe finished 7th in the 60m Hurdles final, but ran a season's best 8.36 in qualifying.