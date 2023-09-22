The start of the 2022 Great Eastern Run. Photo: David Lowndes.

Subject to the race limit of 8,000 runners not being met, entries will remain open until the night before race day. It is therefore likely that more potential challengers will emerge before the starting gun is fired at 10:30am on October 15.

In addition to the winners’ prize the runners-up in both men's and ladies races will receive £125, with £75 going to the 3rd place finishers.

Peter Robinson of Chelmsford club Springfield Striders is currently the fastest male entrant on paper. Robinson finished 3rd last year in a time of 66.28. He has enjoyed a good year and was the 15th runner home at this year's London Marathon off the mass start clocking a 2:22.30 PB.

Hallamshire Harriers Jed Bartlett, Bertie Houghton and Jamie Hall are all making the trip down from South Yorkshire.

Bartlett has a 69.15 half marathon to his name already this year. He ran 14:53 over 5k and 30.46 for 10k in the spring and is enjoying the best year of his running career to date.

Houghton has a fastest time of 71.42 which he ran when placing 5th in the 2019 Chester Half Marathon. Hall has a personal best (PB) of 69.14 which he set in 2020.

Long Eaton AC's William Lunn-Pigula ran 70.28 when finishing 8th in last month's Newark Half Marathon, while Braintree runner Peter Coates clocked 70.07 at the Great Bentley half in February.

Orton based Hunts AC runner Isaac Ellard ran 71.05 at the Great Eastern Run last year.

However, it is thought that he has the potential to go considerably quicker and could be the race's surprise package.

Alice Belcher clocked 77.45 when finishing 2nd in Peterborough last year. The Wellingborough AC runner will be looking to go one better this year. Ipswich Jaffa's Laura Cason is likely to be in the mix having clocked 78.51 at the Cambridge Half Marathon earlier this year. Cambridge & Coleridge's Charlotte East ran 79.46 in the same race.

Mabel Beckett of City of Norwich AC clocked a 80.09 half back in 2019 and has been in good form over shorter distances this year.

Hallamshire Harrier Elaine Livera won the 2020 Retford Half in a time of 80.36 and could be a threat if she repeats that form.

Many of the Peterborough based speedsters appear to be keeping their heads down at the moment, but 2022 Peterborough 5k Grand Prix winner Andrew Jakeman of March AC should be on the start line. With a 71.42 half under his belt this year he could well be in contention for a top five place.

Helpston Harriers Philippa Taylor and Paul Lunn are hoping to race. Though unlikely to feature at the sharp end of the field, the pair of local favourites will be hard to beat in their age groups. Lunn competes in the over 50 category while Taylor is an over 55.

Entry details can be found on the Great Eastern Run website.