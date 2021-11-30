Golds galore for Hicks Karate School after 18 months without any action!
Hicks Karate School returned to action with a bang after an 18-month absence from competition.
The city school won five British titles at the WAKO National Championship and also enjoyed enjoyed great success in a Cimac Superleague meeting, the Northants Open and an interclub event hosted by themselves.
Ravi Panchal (young cadets) and Casey Stone (Senior Open) won two national titles, while Atlanta Hickman (Ladies) picked up one national gold medal.
Josh Leonard (children) won a silver medal as did Oliver Profitt (older cadets), with bronze medals picked up by Shiv Panchal (2, boys), Sophie Hicks (2, junior open & young cadets), Josh Leonard (children), Ravi Panchel (young cadets), Aaron Leonard (older cadets) and Hickman (ladies).
The school was also delighted with the performance of five fighters at the high class Superleague event in Maidenhead who managed three silvers and a gold between them.
Hickman (ladies) won the gold with Oliver Proffitt (boys), Arshan Nash (novice) and Aaron Leonard (cadets) winning silvers.
Other Hicks Karate results: Northants Open: Gold: Arshan Nash (2), Aaron Leonard; Silver: James Thurling, Darcy Williams, Josh Leonard; bronze: Oliver Profitt (2), Warren Bothamley.
Friendly v clubs from Lincoln, Wellingborough, Bourne and Peterborough: Gold: Ravi Panchal, Arshan Nash, Lexi Williams (2), Casey Stone, Oliver Profitt, Joshua Leonard, Savannah Sindall. Silver: Archie Sindall, Charles Benjamin, Savannah Sindall, Olivia Brudenell, Annie Dickson, Lisa Benjamin, Summer Morton, Scarlett Dedynski, Darcy Williams, Kershaw Vincent. Bronze: Shiv Panchal, Sophie Hicks (2), Annie Dickson, Paris Morton, Archie Sindall, Freddie Brown, Bobby Nash, Will Woods, Jacob Robson, Isabella Robson, Allegra Benjamin, Angelo Brudenell, Antonio Vasilescu.
