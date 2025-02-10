Gold rush for the Panchal brothers and their Hicks Club teammates
Members brought home nine gold medals, seven silver medals and seven bronze medals between them.
Special congratulations were delivered to the Panchal brothers Shiv and Ravi who won two gold medals apiece.
The club like to nominate senior and junior fighters of the day whenever they have been competing.
Senior winner on this occasion was Kye Prior, who won a gold and a silver, with bronze medal winner Oscar Owen declared the top junior.
A club spokesperson said: "Kye has really pushed on and showed true resilience and strength as well as a vast improvement over the last six months.
"He manages this while also being a great support to all our team and while really digging in with coaching duties
"Kye always gives his best in his own fighting sections, very often just missing gold, but taking it on the chin and going back to the dojo to focus on his training.
"He picked up a well deserved gold and silver in this event.
"Oscar was unsure if he was going to compete in the ‘continuous’ event, but in only his third attempt in a advanced section he held his own and showed a significant improvement over a short period of time, proving the time in the dojo and the training is worth the hard work.
"He also showed incredible black belt attitude in his points section and unleashed some top quality head-kicks where he brought home a well deserved third place.”
Northants Open
Hicks roll of honour
Points
1st - Shiv Panchal Men’s Open Weight Champion
1st - Shiv Panchal Men’s Advanced Under 75kg
1st - Kye Prior Men’s Advanced Over 75kg
1st - Ravi Panchal Boys Advanced -155cm
1st - Josh Leonard Boys Advanced -165cm
1st - Harry Palmer Boys Int -155cm
1st - Keris Hooker Ladies Advanced -60kg
2nd - Arshan Nash Men’s Advanced Over 75kg
2nd - Hollie Brook Girls Advanced -145cm
2nd - Hollie Brook Girls Advanced -155cm
2nd - Isabella Robson Girls Advanced -165cm
3rd - Stephen Robson Men’s Vets
3rd - Arshan Nash Men’s Advanced -75kg
3rd - Harlee Hooker Boys Advanced +165cm
3rd - Aryia Townsend Girls Advanced-135cm
3rd - Sophie Hicks Girls Advanced -165cm
3rd - James Thurling Boys Advanced -145cm
3rd - Oscar Owen Boys Advanced -145cm.
Continuous
1st - Aryia Townsend Girls -25kg
1st - Ravi Panchal Boys -39kg
2nd - Kye Prior Men’s +75kg
2nd - Sophie Hicks Girls -71kg
2nd - Keris Hooker Ladies -60kg