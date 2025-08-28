Gold medal winner Hall got the max out of British Masters Pentathlon Championship

John Pike.

Max Hall of Peterborough & Nene Valley AC won over 35 gold at the British Masters Pentathlon Championship at Nuneaton.

Hall won three of the five events, the long jump, javelin and discus. He was runner up in the 200m and 1,500m.

Hall began the day with a 5.79m long jump and consolidated his good start with a 49.41m javelin throw, his best for a couple of years

A decent lead was cut after he finished 2nd in the 200m in a time of 25.18. The next event was the discus where a throw of 34.66m pretty much confirmed his win.

Despite being well beaten in the 1,500m, which he completed in a time of 5:33.23, Hall finished a convincing competition winner.

Two PANVAC long distance men were also in action at Nuneaton, and John Pike finished 4th in the British Masters Over 50 Championship with a time of 17:40.51.

Paul Larkins was also in action clocking 20:14.52 when finishing 9th in the over 60 race.

Tim Needham was the first and only over 70 in the weighted throw competition achieving a distance of 11.21m

It was a busy weekend for Needham who had been in action a day earlier at the Biggleswade Throws Festival. He took 2nd place in the hammer with a season's best throw of 29.25m. Kevin Bates threw a season's best 10.61m to finish 4th in the shot.

Andrea Jenkins launched the hammer a distance of 44.39m finishing as 3rd lady.

ROUND-UP

Jack Wheatley was the most successful of the PANVAC athletes competing in the Charnwood Open Meeting at Loughborough, winning the 100m hurdles with a time of 14.78.

Elizabeth Taylor clocked 58.42 in the 400m, while Georgie Henson ran a 2:11.90 600m personal best.