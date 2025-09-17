Five-star display from city BMX Club, cycling results, young Milton golfer plays with a PGA pro and the latest from the local clubs

Winner Leah Pearson of Peterborough BMX club in action in Braintree.

Peterborough BMX Club racers won 5 first place finishes in the final round of the East Anglian Championships in Braintree.

The city club entered 20 riders and 11 of them earned podium finishes.

The winners were: Krystian Garbarczyk- 9s; Freddie Staite - 9-12 cruiser; Bradley Goulding 17-29; Leah Pearson 30+ female cruiser; Dylan Dixon 40-44 cruiser.

The runners-up were: Charlotte Budby 7-8 female; Layla Dixon 9-12 cruiser; Dylan Dixon - vets

Thomas Peachey, Harry Hall and Darren Peachey.

The 3rd place finishers were: Kylie Dixon 7-8 female, Luca Smith - 16s, Bea Smith 9-10 female.

CYCLING

There was gold for Lyndsey Clarke in the British Masters Cycle Racing Track Championships points race in Newport. Husband Steve also rode in the points race for his age group, but he found the going tough in a strong field.

Ian Waddilove won the Fenland Clarion Club’s Cullip Cup at Conington. He finished the 25-mile time trial race in 1:01:41. Other times, Karl Grundy 1:06:39, Peter Redhead 1:06:48, Tonya Smith 1:08:14 and David Hallam 1:09:55.

The win moved Waddilove up to 2nd in the club’s Championship Race table, just 4 points behind the winner Chris Cumming with Simon Pitchford finishing 3rd. First lady was Lindsay Clarke (5th overall) with Tonya Smith second (7th) and Annette Wyld in third (22nd). There were 33 entrants overall.

Two Clarion riders made the trip over to Northamptonshire to face the challenge of the’ climb of Nevill Holt,’ a Rockingham Forest Wheelers hill climb event. Cummings finished in 12th place in 3:57 and Phil Merritt was 27th in 4:44.

The first of the popular Fenland Clarion Autumn series of youth cycle racing saw a number of local riders claim race wins. Kester Wright and Harrison Butcher each won one race in the under 8s, with Harrison taking the overall first place from Bourne Wheelers rider Finley Hides.

In the under 10s Reuben Coubrough managed two race victories, despite Orla Caskey pushing him close with two fine second places. Mylo Wan took two first places in his first ride as un under 12, although he was pushed very close by Ivo Ellershaw-Clarke in second.

The next youth race evening takes place on Friday, October 10.

GOLF

Milton youngster Thomas Peachey played well in the company of DP World Tour professional Harry Hall at the BMW PGA Championships at Wentworth.

Peachey (12) won a qualification event to play in the Pro-am which preceded the main event and he was supported by large contingent of friends, family and Milton members. Father Darren acted as caddy for Thomas.

Peachey was praised for his play by Hall and his caddy Fanny Sunesson, who earned fame carrying the bag for Sir Nick Faldo. His team finished in the top 10 of an event won by American Brooks Koepka, John Terry, Robbie Fowler and Sam Quek. The local lad was also delighted to meet RYder Cup star Shane Lowry. Hall went on to finish 13th in the PGA event.

The Elton Furze Captains Charity Day Any Pairs Betterball competition raised an impressive £1,828 from raffle & donations for the Captain's chosen Charities: Teenage Cancer Trust & Alzheimer's Research UK.

Results from around the clubs…

ELTON FURZE

Seniors: Scramble Social Competition: 1 R. Freeborough/P. Carroll/B. Woods, 2 M Tame/J. Clare/S. Bandi, 3 D. Ballard/R. Wentworth/D. Smith.

Ladies: Midweek Stableford Qualifier: 1 Carla Myhill, 2 Trish Crighton, 3 Patricia Whittamore.

Daily Mail Foursomes: Trish Crighton/arla Myhill.

3 Ball Alliance: 1 Trish Crighton/Marilyn Smith/Bonita Nightingale, 2 Julie Lightowler/Carla Myhill/Monir Cook, 3 Anna Fray/Anne Milsom/Anne Blagden.

Captain’s Day competition: 1 Colin Pogson/Bradley Bird, 2 Mike Percival/Steve Pinner, 3 Micky Graham/Gary Hodson, 4 Tony Kane/Rob Sparling, 5 Stephen Rothwell/Martin Williment.

Nearest pin winners: 2nd hole Karin Henderson, 5th Harvinder Dhardwar, 8th Oggie Wentworth, 12th Oggie Wentworth, 14th Adrian Brenton, 15th Gin Craig Harbisher, 16th Karin Henderson/Imran Vohra.

Putting competition Michael Bassam/Charlie Farrington/Simon Roe/Martin Wiltshire/David Richardson.

NENE PARK

Men: PBO MiniGolf summer League Rd 5 OM: Division One: 1 Stuart Chalmers 37pts, 2 Neil Holmes 37, 3 Les Carter 36. Division Two:1 Stephen Carter 36, 2 Ray Tempest 35, 3 Trevor Smith 33.

Ladies: September Stableford TW: Division One: 1 Annex Curwen 38pts, 2 Maggie Crisp 37, 3 Vanessa Morris 36. Division Two: 1 Alison Hudson 39pts, 2 Michelle Gourdie 36, 3 Jenny Walters 34.

Seniors: Captains Day TW: Division One: 1 John Devine 38pts, 2 Martin Gee 37, 3 Mike Wheeler 37. Division Two: 1 Brian Scully 38pts, 2 Derek McNally 37, 3 Mike Wilson 37.

Mixed: Three Club Challenge OM: 1 Jamie Evans 37pts, 2 John Devine 35, 3 Jason Home 34.