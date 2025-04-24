Fenland Clarion Cycling Club stars made full use of local knowledge at Easter Time Trial event

Chris Cummings during the National Clarion Easter Time Trial event.

Local knowledge proved vital when Fenland Clarion Cycling Club hosted the National Clarion Easter Time Trial event.

The city-based club took the team honours and provided the individual winner in Chris Cummings who covered the 14.5 mile road circuit course around Rutland Water in 36.09 to win by 34 seconds.

Fenland’s Simon Pitchford was just edged out in the road bike competition. He finished second in 37.44, just four seconds behind the winner.

Other decent road bike times by Fenland CC riders were recorded by Ian Aunger (43:30) and Ian Clarke (44:00). Other time trial bike results for Fenland CC were delivered by Phil Merritt (38:53) & David Hallam (41:29).

Bluebell Series

The popular Fenland CC summer series of 10 mile time trials has started with a course weaving its way from Ufford to Helpston, avoiding the village centre, to Bainton and then back to Ufford over two laps.

It was the ladies who grabbed the most attention of the 19 starters with the closest finish as Linsday Clarke (26.58) just did enough to hold off the challenge of Tonya Smith (27.01) who was back in action after a year out with injury. Triathlete Verity Miles (31.18) completed the top three. Fastest on the night overall was Simon Guerin (24:04) ahead of guest rider Simon Pidduck (25:29), Simon Pitchford (25.30), Ian Aunger (27:14) and David Hallam (27:31) Pitchford’s time was the best by a road bike racer ahead of Karl Grundy (26.02), Peter Redhead (27:15), Gareth May (29:39), Steve Hope (31:20), Dan Tozer (33:20), Paul Robinson (33:32), Hasnain Dhanji (35:06), Geoff Stanbridge (37:58) and Andy Pitchford (38:53). With just two riders in the juvenile category it was newcomer John Robinson (34.31) leading the way from Archie May (37.16).