Ex-World Champion reveals move to Peterborough Panthers has fallen through
Former world champion Chris Holder has revealed a proposed move to Peterborough Panthers for the 2023 season has fallen through.
And the veteran Aussie has slammed the city club for allegedly pulling out of the move with just a month to go before the start of the competitive season.
Holder took to social media to say: “Long story short, was all good to go until last week. No responses to messages, then finally someone had the balls to call me. Deal was off ... a month away from the GB season. Great bit of business.”
Holder, who was World Champion in 2012, last raced in the UK for the King’s Lynn Stars in 2017. His younger brother Jack is a former Panthers’ rider.
Panthers have yet to comment on Holder’s revelation. The city side still have two places to fill in their seven-man starting line-up after unveiling Richie Worrall as the fifth member of their squad last week.