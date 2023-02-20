Speedway action from the East of England Arena. Photo: David Lowndes.

And the veteran Aussie has slammed the city club for allegedly pulling out of the move with just a month to go before the start of the competitive season.

Holder took to social media to say: “Long story short, was all good to go until last week. No responses to messages, then finally someone had the balls to call me. Deal was off ... a month away from the GB season. Great bit of business.”

Holder, who was World Champion in 2012, last raced in the UK for the King’s Lynn Stars in 2017. His younger brother Jack is a former Panthers’ rider.