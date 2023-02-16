Richie Worrall (left) in action for Belle Vue against Panthers in 2021. Photo: Taylor Lanning.

​The 31-year-old St Helens-born rider joins the city side after racing for local rivals King’s Lynn last year, where he was considered unfortunate not to be retained in their side.

Worrall was a member of Poole’s Premiership title-winning team of 2018, and was also part of the Belle Vue line-up beaten by Panthers in the epic Grand Final of 2021.

He comes in on an average of just over six, which will see him join Benjamin Basso in the middle-order, with Panthers understood to be closing in on a major deal at the top of the team as the Peterborough Telegraph went to press.

New Panthers signing Richie Worrall. Photo: Steve Dixon.

Co-promoter Carl Johnson says Worrall is the perfect fit to provide some stability, especially as he has a proven record around several circuits – including that of top-flight newcomers Leicester, who he raced for in the second tier last season.

Johnson said: “Richie is solid, and he gives us a good foundation along with riders we’ve already got. He’s exactly the kind of rider we need to complement them.

“Richie is always willing to put a shift in for the team, and to be steady, and I feel he’ll do a good job for us.

“He’s ridden on all of the tracks and he’s probably ridden for most of the clubs, so he certainly knows his way around, which will make him a valuable asset.

“There are some of the more technical and difficult tracks which he’s really proven on, and I feel technically he’s a very good rider.

“I’ve used him as a guest in the past for that reason when we were in the Championship. You pick and choose between riders on certain tracks, and to be fair to him he was always pretty good for us.

“I’m looking forward to having him in the team and officially working with him. We know he’s a hard-working rider and he’ll be good for the rest of the team.”

Worrall is Panthers’ third ‘new’ face of the winter, along with exciting Australian Ben Cook and Danish star Niels-Kristian Iversen who is back with the club for the first time since 2010.