​The 13 year-old was the first female home in the famous 1km swim across Lake Annecy in the Haute-Savoie region of France.

The event attracted 264 female swimmers and 233 males and Emma beat all but five of the 497 total entrants with her time of 11.28.69.

It’s been a spectacular year for Emma who won an astonishing 11 races at a Regional Qualifying event at the Regional Pool at the start of the summer.

Emma Cushion with her medal in France.

Emma won freestyle, backstroke, butterfly and individual medlay races at that meeting.

Emma then competed in the Regional and County Open Water Championships in Norwich in July.

She won a Cambs County gold and an East Region silver at that event.

COPs swimmers showed their prowess in that event by picking up 25 medals in total.