Double British Championships Gold for Gunthorpe gymnast
Gunthorpe gymnast Jake Jarman has put recent injury issues behind him to become a British champion.
Jarman was competing for Huntingdon Gymnastics at the British Championships at the M&S Arena in Liverpool.
The championships were staged over four days and saw the best in the country compete across a range of apparatus.
And Jarman enjoyed a fantastic weekend.
He was the star of the show as he claimed the British title on floor and vault with scores of 14.400 and 14.649 respectively.
The 20-year-old also took the silver in the pommel final and the all-round bronze in the senior age group, with reduced routines scoring 80.800.
Writing on Instagram, Jarman said: “Vault and Floor British Champion and silver on Pommels!
“Well done to everyone who competed and thank you Liverpool for a great weekend. On to Baku next week and I cant wait to compete out there.”
It was a great boost for Jarman, who now travels to the Baku World Cup event, which started today (March 31).