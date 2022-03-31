Double British Championships Gold for Gunthorpe gymnast

Jake Jarman in action at the British Championships. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

Jarman was competing for Huntingdon Gymnastics at the British Championships at the M&S Arena in Liverpool.

The championships were staged over four days and saw the best in the country compete across a range of apparatus.

And Jarman enjoyed a fantastic weekend.

Jake Jarman with his British Championship medals. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

He was the star of the show as he claimed the British title on floor and vault with scores of 14.400 and 14.649 respectively.

The 20-year-old also took the silver in the pommel final and the all-round bronze in the senior age group, with reduced routines scoring 80.800.

Writing on Instagram, Jarman said: “Vault and Floor British Champion and silver on Pommels!

“Well done to everyone who competed and thank you Liverpool for a great weekend. On to Baku next week and I cant wait to compete out there.”