Deepings Swimming Club stars at Grantham.

Briers competed in all 14 races in the 15yrs age group and medalled in 13. His standout performances were a pair of golds, with a 12-second personal best (PB) of 2:30.33 in the 200m backstroke and a seven-second PB of 2:26.74 in the 200m butterfly.

He also claimed six silvers (100m butterfly, 200m breaststroke, 200m freestyle, 50m backstroke, 100IM and 200IM) and five bronzes (50m and 100m freestyle, 50m butterfly, 100m backstroke and 100m breaststroke), and achieved seven PBs and 11 qualifying times for the 2024 Lincolnshire county championships.

Also in scintillating form was Oliver Clarke who medalled in all 11 of his races and was never outside the top two in the 9/10yrs age group, with six gold and five silver medals.

Clarke broke the Deepings club record for 10-year-olds in the 100m breaststroke, which had stood since 2009, with a superb 1:35.83, taking half a second off the old mark. It completed a hat-trick of gold medals in the breaststroke events, as he also won the 50m and 200m races.

In total, 13 swimmers from the squad of 29 contributed to the medal haul of 14 gold, 22 silver and 21 bronze, but every swimmer achieved huge personal bests and combined for 37 county times.

Topping the podium in their events were 10-year-old Lottie Ava Flatters, 12-year-olds Lottie Jenkinson and Eleanor Twinley and 13-year-old Oliver Shepherd.

Jenkinson swam a 27-second personal best as she won gold in the 200m backstroke. She also won the 100m butterfly and 100m freestyle.

Flatters and Twinley both dipped under four minutes for the first time to win the 200m butterfly in their age groups.

Shepherd showed excellent technique to win the 200m butterfly in a new personal best.

Also among the medals were Kendra Greenwood-Covell, Jack Bell, Noah Skinner, Izzy Vause, Lewis Tarver, Harry Newman and Annabel Shepherd.

