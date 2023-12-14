Debutants Ismail and Westley win top awards as Top Yard Boxing Club showcase their emerging talent

​Top Yard showcased their best emerging talents at a home show at Gladstone Park Community Centre.

Top Yard's Jerry Mike Connors (blue) on his way to a thrilling win. Photo: David Lowndes.

​The host club saw 11 fighters in competitive action, after a couple of skills bouts which saw Okan Kasim (12) and Alfie Smith (11) take to the stage. Kasim stopped his opponent in the first round.

​Andra Hoyland (12)

Andra outboxed his Doncaster opponent in all three rounds in only his fourth fight, showing aggression and skill beyond his age and experience. He was relentless and forced a standing eight count on his way to a decisive win.

Prize winners at the Top Yard home show, Westley Smith (left) and Ismail Arif.

​Archie Davis (12)

Archie was aggressive and powerful from the start, boxing a fast-paced three rounds at 43kg. He was the dominant, superior boxer with the better engine and won a unanimous points decision.

Hasnain Naved (11)

The Top Yard youngster showed plenty of heart, but lost a 33kg bout on points.

Aron Migra (blue) of Top Yard in action at Gladstone Community Centre. Photo: David Lowndes

​Jerry Mike Connors (14)

This was a right tear-up between well-matched fighters which the Top Yard lad won on a split points decision. A strong final round against a White Hart Lane boxer was key to an impressive win after a cracking contest.

​Ismail Arif (14)

The competitive debutant was so impressive at 45kg against a Bedford ite club boxer he won the ‘Hampstead Homes Best Junior Boxer of the Night’ trophy. The pocket rocket dominated thanks to quick feet and fast hands and won emphatically.

​Westley Smith (15)

Another Top Yard debutant won the ‘Fight of the Night’ trophy after a clear points win over an experienced teenager from Nottingham at 60kg. In a crowd-pleasing contest Westley stepped up a gear in the last two rounds, destroying his opponent with three-punch combinations to the head and body and forcing a standing eight count.

​Patrick Connors (14)

This in-form boxer made it three wins in three weeks. He took the unanimous verdict against a taller boxer by following instructions during a competitive fight.

​Aron Migra (16)

A debutant who just missed out on a points decision after three hard rounds at 60k against a Bedford Elite fighter. It was still a strong performance from the Top Yard youngster.

​Dawud Ahmed (17)

This was a well-matched, action-packed fight against White Hart Lane’s Ali Sogut at 58kg which just went against the home boxer on points.

Isa Qamar (12)

Isa looked good in all three rounds and can be considered unlucky to lose on points.

​Claude Gray (16)

This was a great finish to the night with the Top Yard teenager coming out on top at 70kg against Luco Bassett from O’Dells in Birmingham. Gray scored heavily in the second and third rounds with his brave opponent doing well to survive until the end. A points win for Charles was clearcut.

