City of Peterborough ready to push hard for National League promotion

Matt Goodley (red) in action for City of Peterborough against Beeston. Photo: David Lowndes

​Player-coach Gareth Andrew was pleased with his side’s efforts in the first-half of the campaign, which ended nine weeks ago, with City second, two points behind leaders Harborne and two points ahead of third placed University of Nottingham seconds.

But there is only one promotion place available this season so City will probably have deliver a faultless final nine games to finish as champions and make an immediate return to National Division One hockey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’ve had to stew on their last league result, a shock 4-3 home defeat at the hands of St Albans for over two months!

Action from City of Peterborough (red) v Beeston. Photo: David Lowndes

They ought to start their 2023 fixtures with a win at bottom club Loughborough Town on Sunday.

Loughborough picked up just two points from their opening nine matches and sit 17 points adrift of City who hammered them 5-0 at Bretton Gate on the first day of the season.

Andrew said: “We must be careful on Sunday as Loughborough might well have improved their squad during the break.

"We have to believe it will be a tough game, but if we play the way we can we should come out on top.

Action from City of Peterborough (red) v Beeston. Photo: David Lowndes.

“I was really pleased with the first half of the season. We wanted to be in the promotion battle and we are.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City are selecting from a full squad and will take some young second team players to Loughborough with a view to giving them a rare taste of National League hockey.

City predictably lost 4-0 to National League Premier Division side Beeston in the Tier One KO Cup at Bretton Gate last weekend.

Three of the goals arrived in the final 15 minutes.​

City of Peterborough Ladies fought hard at Old Loughtonians last weekend before accepting a 3-2 defeat, a result that lifted the winners to the top of the East Premier Division table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City, who are eighth, but a long way clear of the relegation places, host third-placed Harleston Magpies 2nds at Bretton Gate on Saturday (1pm start).

ENGLAND TRIALS

Local ladies Liz Dakin and Ruth Swann attended England Over 65 hockey trials last weekend.

The tough four-hour session took place at the impressive Hampton-in-Arden Hockey Club near Solihull.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a further trial at the end of February before an 18-player squad for the Home International tournament and European events in Tilburg, Holland and Valencia in Spain are announced.

Dakin helped England win a World Cup event in South Africa last year.

Both ladies are former City of Peterborough players.