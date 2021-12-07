City of Peterborough men celebrate their first competitive win of the season, another fine for result for the ladies

Hockey action from City of Peterborough Ladies 1sts (red) v Harleston 2nds at Bretton Gate. Photo: David Lowndes.

City beat fellow National League side Wapping 3-1 at Bretton Gate thanks to goals from Nick Beattie, Matt Goodley and Matthew Porter.

City of Peterborough Ladies earned another fine result in the East Premier Division as they held third-placed Harleston seconds to a 1-1 draw at Bretton Gate. Izzy Wilson scored for fourth-placed City who host Upminster on Saturday (1pm).

Claire Bowtell struck a hat-trick for City thirds in a 3-0 Division Two win over St Neots.

City of Peterborough men seconds won for the second week in a row in the East Premier League, 3-2 at Dereham thanks to goals from Zak Scotting, former National League star Gareth Andrew and Henry Ricketts.