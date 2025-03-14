City of Peterborough girls team seek National Final place, plus round-up of senior team results

The City of Peterborough Under 14 girls team

​City of Peterborough Hockey Club under 14 girls are in a National competition semi-final at Bretton Gate on Sunday (noon).

​City host Kent-based Knole Park in the last four of the England Hockey Tier 2 National Plate.

The girls raced through the first three rounds of the competition beating Pelicans (King’s Lynn) 8-0, Cambridge South 8-1 and Ipswich 8-0 before they pipped Wimbledon 5-4 on penalty flicks in a tense quarter-final following a 1-1 draw.

Ladies

City of Peterborough firsts missed a golden opportunity to improve their position at the foot of the East Premier Division table.

A home win at Bretton Gate last weekend would have lifted City above their opponents Norwich Dragons, but the game finished goalless.

City are now unlikely to escape the drop with just three games to go. Two of them are away from home at teams in the top half starting with a trip to Bishop’s Stortford on Saturday.

City seconds, fourths and fifths also failed to score a goal and all were beaten.

City thirds managed a 1-1 Division Two draw with bottom club Spalding seconds courtesy of a goal from Laura Andrew.

Men

City of Peterborough first team enjoyed a title-winning party at their Bretton Gate base last Saturday evening.

The club had sealed top spot in the East Premier Division the week before, but declined to take things easy against mid-table Dereham, ratting in four goals in each half to claim an 8-0 win.

Captain Matt Porter (2), Zac Scotting (2), Lewis Pywell, Brendan Andrews, Gareth Andrew and Nathan Rozario scored the goals for a team who will return to National League hockey after just a one-year absence next season. City travel to next-to-bottom Upminster on Saturday.

City could celebrate another title as the sevenths are challenging strongly for top spot in Division Seven. They were without a game last weekend so lost top spot to Cambridge South, but City are a point behind with a game in hand.

City eighths won their fixture in this section 2-1 at a different Cambridge South team with goals from Sammy Spencer and Harry Catto.

The only other men’s team winners were the sixths who beat Newmarket 4-2. Eesa Najib, David Simpson, Neil Burford and Phil Martin scored the goals in this one.

Craig Petrie and Andy Cave were on target as the fourths lost 3-2 to Long Sutton and Simon Buckley scored twice for the fifths who went down 6-3 to Cambs Nomads. Andrew Cliffe also scored.