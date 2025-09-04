City club racer Dylan dominates in Kent to become a British BMX champion
Dylan Dixon win the 40-44 cruiser male category at Cyclopark in Kent.
The city club saw 21 members qualify for the elite event with several making it into some highly-competitive finals. Lottie McFarlane made it into 2 finals.
Final positions
Leah Pearson - 5th female cruiser 30+. Layla Dixon - 5th female 9s. Lottie Macfarlane -7th female cruiser 13-16 & 6th - female 15s. Logan Aceto - 8th male 8s. Owen Putland - 8th cruiser 17-29. Bea Smith - 8th female 9s. Luca Smith - 8th male 15s The next big event for the club is the East Anglian championships in Braintree on September 14. Anyone gade 4 and over interested in BMX racing can contact the club via social media ‘Peterborough bmx club’ on Facebook and Instagram to book a free induction.