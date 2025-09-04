City club racer Dylan dominates in Kent to become a British BMX champion

By Alan Swann
Published 4th Sep 2025, 08:33 BST
Peterborough BMX Club star Dylan Dixon on top of the podium at the British Championships.placeholder image
Peterborough BMX Club star Dylan Dixon on top of the podium at the British Championships.
Peterborough BMX Club are celebrating a British champion.

Dylan Dixon win the 40-44 cruiser male category at Cyclopark in Kent.

The city club saw 21 members qualify for the elite event with several making it into some highly-competitive finals. Lottie McFarlane made it into 2 finals.

Final positions

Leah Pearson - 5th female cruiser 30+. Layla Dixon - 5th female 9s. Lottie Macfarlane -7th female cruiser 13-16 & 6th - female 15s. Logan Aceto - 8th male 8s. Owen Putland - 8th cruiser 17-29. Bea Smith - 8th female 9s. Luca Smith - 8th male 15s The next big event for the club is the East Anglian championships in Braintree on September 14. Anyone gade 4 and over interested in BMX racing can contact the club via social media ‘Peterborough bmx club’ on Facebook and Instagram to book a free induction.

