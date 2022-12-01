John Doe.

Doe stopped Klayson Young from Lydney ABC in a 52kg contest by unleashing a barrage of punches from the start. He forced a standing count in each of the first two rounds before finishing Young off in the third.

Doe joins clubmate Aamir Shirazi in a NABC Final and they could be joined by Topyard’s Freddie Brooks who has a semi-final fight this weekend.

There was also success for club rising stars John-Terry Harris and Beanie-Joe Foster, two 11 year-olds who won unanimously on points against very good 33kg opponents.

Donnie Carpenter and coach Jason McElligott.

POLICE BOXING CLUB

Police Club coach Vicki Baker is on a shortlist of three for England Boxing’s National female coach of the year award which will be presented on Friday.

Donnie Carpenter (15) from Yaxley claimed a third round stoppage win at the Eastgate Boxing Club show.

Carpenter is progressing nicely and overwhelmed his opponent with his power and skills.

Beanie-Joe Foster and John-Terry Harris

Ewan Davies (14) from Millfield was unfortunate to be on the wrong end of a split decision at the Fenland Sparta Show in Wisbech after an outstanding contest against Lewis Smith from Allcomers ABC.

On the same show Harvey Barnes (14) fought valiantly in defeat against a much bigger opponent.