​City-based tennis clubs dominate prize-giving night

Ruth Swann of Longthorpe (centre) is flanked by City of Peterborough's George Green (left) and Roger Brown. Photo Geoff Smith.

​City of Peterborough Tennis Club scooped up five awards at the Hunts & Peterborough League presentation night.

​The Bretton Gate club won the MIxed Division One title, the Ladies Division One title and the Men’s Division Two and Four titles as well as the Don Brace Cup, a knockout competition for league sides.

City beat Longthorpe Tennis Club in the Don Brace Final, but the much smaller local club also enjoyed an excellent season and picked up three awards.

They won the Mixed Division Two title, the Ladies Division Three title and the Men’s Division Five title.

Ladies club captain Ruth Swann was on prize collection duty for Longthorpe, while Men’s B team skipper George Green and long-serving club official Roger Brown represented City of Peterborough.

Stamford won the Men’s Division One title, Oundle won MIxed Division Three and David Lloyd won Ladies Division Four.

St Neots just pipped City of Peterborough to the club prize with Longthorpe in fourth. The winners are determined by performances of every club team in 14 divisions.

It’s an exciting time at City of Peterborough who are hoping to add a third indoor court to their existing facilities ahead of next summer.

The club raised over £200,000 of funding from a combination of existing savings, loans, crowdfunding, fundraising and grants to enable the project to get the go ahead.

There are also three outdoor hard courts at Bretton Gate, plus grass courts are available in the summer.