Capes was top of the class at the English Schools Championships again
The PANVAC hotshot, and Bourne Grammar School student, won the shot put Intermediate Boys Championship at Birmingham with a throw of 17.56m to give him a comfortable win.
It was an exceptional day for the city club with two medals won as Sean O'Donnell collected the Intermediate Boys 100m silver with a time of 11.01. O’Donnell had bettered this time when running 10.78 in his heat.
Lewis Legge placed 8th in the Intermediate Boys 1500m in a time of 4.17.12. Louie Hemmings knocked five seconds off his personal best (PB) when finishing 11th in the same race with a time of 4:20.67.
Jack Wheatley and Max Roe were both in action in the senior boys 110m hurdles running almost identical times of 15.28 & 15.29 respectively.
Sienna Slater clocked 12.32 in the Intermediate girls 80m hurdles and Louise Hirst took part in the senior girls triple jump, gaining a best distance of 11.11m.
The exploits of Capes in Birmingham were the latest successes on what is turning into a very good season.
Two weeks ago Capes set a new competition record at the Eastern Championships in Cambridge with 17.52m in the shot, breaking the record from 2005 set by Dan Tinkler also of PANVAC.
Capes also set a new discus PB of 47.57m in Cambridge taking gold in that event too. The versatile athlete completed his golden hat-trick with a win in the 100m.
Last week Capes competed in the English Schools Team Cup Final where he captained his school against some top public schools.
Although the shot was a 4kg instead of his usual 5kg he still set a new championship record with a throw of 19.15m, shattering the previous record of 17.41m set in 2001.