Archway table tennis club are full of HOPE after youngsters clean up in St Neots

The Archway HOPE squad with their medals from St Neots.

The Lincoln Road based club have developed a HOPE squad of young players under the expert guidance of coach Hong Hong Peebles and they have started to churn out some impressive results.

Thirteen of them travelled south to St Neots and dominated the action.

It was Lewis Wu and Amber Lemmon who made an immediate impression in the first events of the day for under 11s.

In the boys competition, Lewis won his group and then moved smoothly through the knockout rounds including taking out team-mate Wilson Zheng in the semi-final over five close games.

In the final Lewis excelled to beat the highly rated Charles Donald (Essex) again over five hard fought games to bring home the title.

Amber was also outstanding in winning all of her round robin matches to win the title with clubmate Hannah Saunders picking up the runners-up medal to make it another one, two for Archway.

In the Under 13 category Daniel Lin, who was making his first ever tournament appearance, produced a quite stunning performance to reach the final. Unfortunately, number one seed Pablo Ramirez-Rioja proved a bit too strong in the decider on the day and ran out a worthy winner 3-1.

There were also strong performances again from Wilson Zheng who finished runner up in the under 13 mixed consolation and also in the mixed U11 consolation where Daniel Lin and Oscar Wan came first and second respectively. Other squad members who competed and gave good accounts of themselves were Ilia Yang, Cindy Xiao, Laura North, Li Hao Chen, Nathan Lindsay and William Wu.

In addition, Ramone Vara was runner up in the under 15 consolation event.

HOPE head coach Hong Hong Peebles said: “Some of our players found the matches very tough and others excelled, however they all learned and benefited from the experience.”