Alex went to Court to retain his snooker crown

Champion Alex Clenshaw (right) with Steven Waldron.

​Harlow's Alex Clenshaw successfully defended his snooker Players Championship title at the Court Club in Bretton last weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clenshaw beat former professional Steven Waldron from Norwich 3-2 in a high quality final to pocket the £400 first prize.

Clenshaw, who scored heavily throughout the day, survived a deciding frame finish in his first round match against Steve Martin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then eased past Australian, and former World Tour Professional, Ryan Thomerson as well as reigning Masters Cup and Six Reds winner Paul Sparrow, both by 3-1 scorelines.

Sparrow collected £20 for the highest break of the event for his terrific 135 clearance against Peterborough man Vaughan Lutkin.

Clenshaw's victory ensures him a place in next month's prestigious Legends League, where the top eight ranked players of the year will battle it out for the £500 top prize.