Alex went to Court to retain his snooker crown

By Alan Swann
Published 29th Nov 2024, 09:00 BST
Champion Alex Clenshaw (right) with Steven Waldron.Champion Alex Clenshaw (right) with Steven Waldron.
Champion Alex Clenshaw (right) with Steven Waldron.
​Harlow's Alex Clenshaw successfully defended his snooker Players Championship title at the Court Club in Bretton last weekend.

Clenshaw beat former professional Steven Waldron from Norwich 3-2 in a high quality final to pocket the £400 first prize.

Clenshaw, who scored heavily throughout the day, survived a deciding frame finish in his first round match against Steve Martin.

He then eased past Australian, and former World Tour Professional, Ryan Thomerson as well as reigning Masters Cup and Six Reds winner Paul Sparrow, both by 3-1 scorelines.

Sparrow collected £20 for the highest break of the event for his terrific 135 clearance against Peterborough man Vaughan Lutkin.

Clenshaw's victory ensures him a place in next month's prestigious Legends League, where the top eight ranked players of the year will battle it out for the £500 top prize.

