Adam was the first man in six PACTRAC events, Ray wins an over 80s half-marathon prize

Adam Clark (centre) with guest of honour Mary Hardwick and MC Steve Hope.

​Adam Clark was the big winner as leading local triathlon club PACTRAC held their annual presentation night at the Montague Arms in Barnwell.

​Clark won the overall Club Championship, the Mini-Series and Aquathlon, Duathlon, Mid-Distance and Standard Distance titles, while Susie Freeman won the Ladies Club Championship and Mini-Series.

The Supervets Trophies were won by Rob Hammond and Carol Smallman respectively.

The club celebrated their overall achievements in the year, with 202 competitors taking part in the 10 club events and 58 separate competitors in the six-race Mini-Series.

Susie Freeman (left) with guest of honour Mary Hardwick and MC Steve Hope.

Nine members competed in Ironman triathlons this year and 12 represented GB in either World or European Championships, and two members won English Championship golds.

From some stiff competition, Ellie Piccaver took home the ‘Outstanding Performance’ Trophy for her age group win in the English Triathlon Mid-Distance Championships.

The Lee Kilby ‘Most Improved Swimmer’ prize went to Claire Widdowson; while Sophie Robotham picked up the Novice Trophy and the Richard Jones ‘Most Improved’ Trophy.

Tom Hughes (15) won the Junior Trophy for his fifth place in the European Duathlon Championships, competing in the 15-19 year age group, and finishing just 30 seconds from a podium place.

Other winners: Male Volunteer of the Year - Daniel Richardson; Female Volunteer of the Year - Georgina Jennings; The Endeavour Trophy – Frank Oakes.

Rob Head was named the PACTRAC'er of the Year for 2024. He not only runs the coaching team, but was also race director this year.

LATEST RESULTS

​PACTRAC veteran Ray Mayhew won the over 80s age group in the Verona Half Marathon in a time of 2.36.41.

Clubmates Andy Martin and Debbie Montague competed in the Valencia Marathon coming home together in 3:58:46.

A team of four entered the LobsterSquadUK Cold Water Team Championships in Lincoln. Amy Mellor, Graeme Abrahams, Laura Hardy and Adam Boon had to each do two of eight different distance swims and then compete together in the 4 x 50m relay and the individual medley relay.

Each swimmer swam four times in the lake at South Hykeham and the team finished a creditable third overall.