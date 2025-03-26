A simple win for Simon in opening PATRAC Club Championship race

Simon Guerin won the first PACTRAC Club Championship race, an Aquathlon, at Oundle.

Guerin took an early lead in the 400m swim followed by Susie Freeman 21 seconds behind and Sophie Robotham a further 6 seconds in arrears. Rob Hammond was next out, but with 1:19 to make up on Guerin. Jack Shipton had the fastest run to move up into 4th place overall, just 23 seconds behind Freeman who moved further ahead of Robotham to take the lead in the ladies race by 53 seconds. Hammond managed to catch Freeman on the run and move into second place, but Guerin had an equally good run to hold on for the win by 75 seconds.