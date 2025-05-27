A dozen regatta wins in May for the powerful Peterborough City Rowing Club squads

Peterborough City Rowing Club's junior squad at the Notts City Masters & Club regatta.

Peterborough City Rowing Club have recorded 12 wins from its mens, womens, juniors and masters squads in the May regattas to date.

Racing over 2000m, the senior women’s squad scored the club’s only winner at the Nottingham City Regatta. The women’s development coxed four of Keely Watson, Eleanor Dean, Bianca Manganiello, Gina Gould and cox Sarah Watson beat Agecroft, Curlew, City of Oxford and Durham in their final in a time of 7 mins 59 seconds.

The crew of Keely Watson, Kate Read, Bianca Manganiello, Gina Gould and cox Lucy Gauntlett followed with another win, this time beating Leeds over 1000m in the women’s masters B/C coxed fours at the Nottingham Masters & Club Regatta in 3 mins 56 seconds.

The club’s single scullers bagged four wins at Nottingham City Masters & Club. Edward Jones took the Masters C single sculls in a time of 3 mins 46 seconds, Tim Ellis won the Masters F single sculls in 4 mins 1 second, Emma Dennis won the girls under 17 single sculls in 4 mins 18 seconds, and Jasmine Chesher won the girls under 16 single sculls in 4 minutes 11 seconds.

Winners Kate Read and Linda Dennis. Photo David Lowndes.

City girls under 17 quad scull of Anouk Bosma, Evelina Xanthropolou, Florence Lillywhite and Emma Dennis won in a time of 3 mins 46 seconds, beating Northampton, while in the open coxed fours, City’s junior boys convincingly beat older opposition from Warwick and Bedford in a time of 3 mins 39 seconds. The crew was Matt Baker, Tom Revell, James Goodchild, Ewan Stanley and cox Ewan Godley.

Their squad mates Matas Lebed, George Dennis, Adam Waller, Charlie Whitty and cox Ewan Godley followed up shortly after with the win in the under 15 boys quad sculls in a time of 3 mins 34 seconds, besting a strong Notts & Union crew.

City’s fastest crew of the day was the junior boys eight, who clocked 3 mins 15 seconds over the 1000m in coming second to Notts & Union.

Mum, dad, daughter and son from the Dennis family all took home a winner’s medal from the Notts City Club and Masters Regatta.

Leading the way was mum Linda Dennis, partnering with Kate Read to win the women’s Masters C double sculls in a time of 3 mins 51 seconds, while daughter Emma Dennis won the under 17 girls single sculls and under 17 girls quad sculls, son George Dennis took the boys under 15 quad sculls, and finally dad Robert completed the sweep winning the men’s Masters E eights in a time of 3 mins 25 seconds.

The Masters E crew was Keith Blackman, Iain Cameron, Jonathan Ibbott, Steve Tuck, Rob Dennis, Al Ryder, Karl Stapleton, Tom Miller and cox Ericha Knowles-Pardoe.

Kate Read, Emma Dennis and Karl Stapleton were City’s two time winners at the Masters & Club regatta.

Read scored in the women’s double sculls and coxed fours events, Dennis in the girls under 17 single and quad sculls, and after his win in the eight, Stapleton joined a composite crew with stroke Ian Palmer from City to win the Masters C quad sculls easily in a time of 3 mins 36 seconds.

City’s junior squad competed in six boat classes at the Junior Sculling Regatta held on Dorney Lake in Berkshire.

Pick of the results was Jasmin Chesher reaching the A final of the girls under 16 single sculls and racing into 4th place out of 14 entries. Matas Lebed and George Dennis also qualified for the A final in the boys under 15 double sculls, and battled gamely into fifth place, while Emma Calver and Emma Dennis raced the A final of girls under 18 double sculls and placed sixth in testing conditions.

City girls under 15 coxed quad sculls of Hannah Fitzjohn, Molly Gilbert, Edie Shields and Beatrice Gregory coxed by Ewan Godley, faced 32 other crews in their event and were rewarded for their efforts with a clear win in the C final.

The weather-curtailed National Schools Regatta held at Nottingham’s Holme Pierrepont Lake saw six junior crews from City competing.

Reaching the A final following the time trial of 37 crews was the girls under 14 coxed quad scull of Hannah Fitzjohn, Beatrice Gregory, Molly Gilbert, Edie Shields and cox Ruby Hynes. Their 2000m race ended with the four crews battling for bronze separated by only 1.5 seconds, with the City girls just beaten into sixth place.

In the boys under 15 quad sculls, 37 crews lined up and Peterborough’s crew of Matas Lebed, George Dennis, Charlie Whitty, Adam Waller and cox Anouk Bosma qualified for the C final, which they won in gutsy style, breaking Cheltenham College in the last 500m of the 2000 metre race.

Facing 42 entries in the boys under 14 coxed quad sculls, the crew of Jamie Revell, Joshua Turner, Thor Read Moreira Lima, Jack Bosma and cox Lucy Agyapong secured a place in the D final, which they converted into a win, beating Great Marlow School to the line by half a second.