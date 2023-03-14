A 'bonkers' boxer from Peterborough in action at the O2 Arena

Martin Reffell (right)

​Reffell is a bareknuckle boxer and has just signed up for three more years of black eyes and bloody noses after inking a deal with top promoters BKB TM.

Next for the Peterborough fighter is a clash with veteran Jonny Lawson at the O2 Arena on Sunday, March 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stablemate Callan Harley goes for the British title on the same show – and Reffell says he can’t wait to hear the opening bell.

“People think I’m crazy to do this,” he admitted, “but I love a good battle.

“I loved gloved boxing, but I prefer this. It’s raw and it’s real. One mistake and it’s over because everyone has a puncher’s chance in bareknuckle boxing. I’ve got a few scars, but gloved boxing hurt more – and the buzz wasn’t as good.

“It’s great to watch as well. You sit there thinking: ‘What’s going to happen next ?’ You can’ read a bareknuckle boxing fight because one punch changes everything.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reffell has quickly made a name for himself in the hardest of sports. In only his second fight, he outpointed wrecking machine Ionel Levitchi and last time out, he pushed Scott McHugh close in a British-title clash that he took at only three days’ notice.

Reffell said: “I’ve spoken to Scott and the rematch will definitely happen, sooner or later. He had that hard fight in America that he lost and he needs time to heal.”

Reffell was set to box Luke Kelly this month.

The Yorkshireman has beaten Harley and Reffell wanted revenge for his stable mate, but Kelly pulled out of the fight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He instead meets Lawson, an Irishman who’s fought some of bareknuckle boxing’s biggest hitters in his 15-fight career.

Reffell said: “He’s a formidable fighter. He’s lost a few, but he’s been in with good people and he has a puncher’s chance.