Young stars have signed on again for the 2025-26 Peterborough Phantoms season

By Alan Swann
Published 11th Jun 2025, 10:52 BST
Louie Kynaston. Photo Paul Young.
Louie Kynaston. Photo Paul Young.
Young Great Britain forward Louie Kynaston has committed to another season with Peterborough Phantoms.

The 18 year-old has spent his entire ice hockey career with the city side having progressed through the junior ranks to the senior squad.

Kynaston was a regular in National League matches last season and notched 14 attacking points in 53 appearances.

Kynaston was selected for GB for the Under 18 World Championships in Italy earlier this year. He helped his country to a silver medal after notching three points in five matches.

Billy Thorpe. Photo Paul Young.
Billy Thorpe. Photo Paul Young.

The local teenager has now accepted an improved playing contract at Planet Ice. He’d already agreed to stay with the club for the 2025-26 season.

Kynaston, whose father Jon is a Phantoms director, said: “It was an easy decision to come back for next season. Coming up through the juniors, you dream about playing for the Phantoms and doing it every week is an honour. I’m already looking forward to the season ahead and building on from last year. See you all in September!”

Phantoms have also re-signed defenceman Billy Thorpe for next season, one that will be overseen by a new coach in Ashley Tait who has replaced Slava Koulikov.

New Phantoms coach

The 20-year-old also progressed through the Phantoms junior system all the way into the senior squad and has become a key National League player.

Thorpe has represented Great Britain at U18 and U20 level and has iced over 200 times for Phantoms. Last season he was on a two-way contract with Elite League side Coventry Blaze.

“Returning next year was an easy decision for me,”Thorpe said. “I love playing here and growing up and playing here as a kid makes it extra special to put the jersey on every week. I look forward to seeing what we can achieve next year and hopefully we can right the wrong of last year’s play-off final.”

