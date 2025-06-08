Peterborough Phantoms have appointed a GB ice hockey legend as head coach

Ashley Tait (centre) in his GB ice hockey playing days. Photo: Getty Images.

Great Britain ice hockey legend Ashley Tait will lead Peterborough Phantoms into a new era at Planet Ice.

Tait (49) will replace Slava Koulikov who had been head coach at Phantoms for 11 seasons before leaving to join National League rivals Sheffield Steeldogs in the 2025-26 season.

Tait is one of the most decorated players in GB hockey. He began his junior career in Nottingham, while also spending time in Canada with the Lac St-Louis Lions. In the same season as he made his GB U18 debut, he began to establish himself with the Nottingham Panthers in the British Hockey League - scoring three points in his opening 10 games at the top level of British hockey at the time.

From there, Tait went from strength to strength in Panthers colours, progressing quickly into a key member of their roster and also making his senior Great Britain debut.

He went on to make over 1000 career appearances for the Panthers, Kingston Hawks, Coventry Blaze, Sheffield Steelers, Ritten/Renon (Italy), Milton Keynes Lightning, Belfast Giants and the Basingstoke Bison.

Tait iced for Great Britain over 100 times which also saw him lead the side as captain, and regularly form part of the National Team’s leadership group as an assistant captain.

Tait began his coaching career in 2011/12, when he took on the role as player/Assistant Coach at the Steelers, but it wasn’t until 2016/17 when he took up his next coaching role - a similar post with the Coventry Blaze.

He was named the Head Coach of the Basingstoke Bison ahead of the 2018/19 season and was also Director of Hockey at the Hampshire club. In 2018/19, he was named NIHL1 South Coach of the Year.

Tait’s most recent coaching post was as an associate coach with the Berkshire Bees last term.

Tait said: “I was as surprised as anyone by the changes announced and flattered to be considered for the role. I’m really excited to be joining the club and looking forward to working with a very talented group of players.”

Jon Kynaston, a Phantoms director, said: “We are delighted to have Ashley on board and look forward to working with him. His extensive experience and successes are outstanding and he has a great knowledge of our league, the teams and players which we felt was important. As a coach Ashley’s teams are always organised and competitive.

“The environment and culture we have been building at our club for the last 15+ years is important to us and we aim to build upon this s finding a head coach who married well with this was a key factor for us. Ashley brings fresh thoughts and ideas but is aligned to our values of commitment, passion and an ‘all in’ approach to competing. We welcome Ashley to our Phantoms family.”