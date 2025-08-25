Two in, one out for the Peterborough Phantoms ahead of the first matches of a new season

New Phantoms coach Ashley Tait. Photo: Willow Florence Photography

Teenage defenceman Preston Tombs has signed for Peterborough Phantoms on a two-way deal with National League 1 team Invicta Dynamos.

Tombs started his career in his hometown of Guildford, before moving on into the Streatham Junior system. He made his senior debut for the Streatham Redhawks and Blackhawks in NIHL1 and NIHL 2 respectively.

Tombs stayed with Streatham and scored a career high 17 points in 34 games last season, whilst also icing a further 21 times for the Berkshire Bees where he was coached by new Phantoms head coach Ashley Tait.

This season, Tombs will ice for the Invicta Dynamos in NIHL1 as well as Phantoms in the higher level National League.

“I'm excited to be joining the Phantoms and have the chance to play for Ashley again,” Tombs told the Phantoms website. “I’m looking forward to being part of the team.”

Tait, who was at Planet Ice to meet Phantoms staff this week, added: “I’m really pleased to have the chance to work with Preston again having coached him last year. He’s a smart hockey player with good potential and it increases our resilience if we run into injury issues at any point during the season.”

Phantoms have also signed powerful forward Flynn Massie on a 2-year deal. He will spend the first year on a two-way contract with Widnes Wild.

Massie is a strapping 6ft 3in, 18 year-old who played 26 times for the Löwen Frankfurt U20 side last season, scoring seven points, before splitting the remainder of his season with Widnes and Solway Sharks U19s.

Massie said: “I’m really excited to join Phantoms. It is a great opportunity for me to develop and get experience in the NIHL and the NIHL1. This is a stepping point in my hockey career and I can’t wait to get started.”

Tait added: “Flynn is a player who comes highly recommended. He has good size for his age and has the versatility to play in both forward and defensive positions. He’s another good addition to our roster and he’ll benefit from playing in our team, along with the minutes he’ll play for Widnes.”

Phantoms have lost teenage defenceman Mathew Saville who has signed for Leeds Knights 2, after getting into his first choice of university in York.

The 18-year-old is another successful product of the Phantoms junior system, having progressed through the age groups and into the senior set up.

Phantoms are back on the ice on Saturday, September 6 for a pre-season challenge against French team Neuilly-Sur-Marne (7pm). The teams clash again at Planet Ice the following day (5.30pm). Back-to-back challenge games against National League rivals Romford Raiders take place the following weekend.

Phantoms open their National League and Cup campaign against Leeds Knights at Planet Ice on Sunday, September 21.